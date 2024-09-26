Netflix's new romantic comedy show just landed — and it already looks like the perfect binge-watch

It’s been a minute since Netflix dropped a romantic comedy that really stands out in a crowded market. However, it seems like "Nobody Wants This" is set to be the latest hit now that it’s landed on the streaming service . As someone who loves a fun rom-com series that doesn’t take itself too seriously, I know I’ll be one of the first to binge-watch it.

This feel-good rom-com seems to have all the right ingredients to make it an easily consumable watch. It’s almost guaranteed to climb the Netflix top 10, even having the strength to battle the newest controversial show for the No.1 spot. Early reviews are very much glowing, with critics calling it "electric" and praising its sharp humor, standout performances and "crackling chemistry" between its leads.

While it’s still early days, "Nobody Wants This" already feels like a strong contender for the streamer’s next No. 1 show. With an irresistible premise and charm to spare, this could be the binge-worthy hit viewers have been waiting for. So, here’s everything to know about this rom-com and what critics are saying about it.

What is 'Nobody Wants This' about?

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Nobody Wants This" is a romantic comedy show that follows the unlikely romance between an agnostic podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and a newly single rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). After meeting at a mutual friend’s dinner party, they quickly fall for each other, but their relationship faces challenges from their vastly different lifestyles and meddling families.

This rom-com is actually based on the true story of how show creator, Erin Foster, met her husband. It explores whether love can truly bridge such stark differences, all while serving up plenty of humor and heart.

'Nobody Wants This' early reviews — here's what critics are saying

As mentioned before, "Nobody Wants This" has only just landed on Netflix, so it doesn’t even have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet at the time of writing. However, some early reviews of the show have gone live, and they all sound pretty positive.

The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan called it a "joyous rom-com" and stated it’s the "funniest, sweetest, most scabrous, most romantic, most real thing we’ve seen since – well, since Colin from Accounts." Meanwhile, Mike Hale from the New York Times valued the emotional performances: "Bell and Brody, who have both done this kind of thing before, are a marvelous pair. You root for Joanne and Noah as the pressure on the relationship builds to a season-ending peak."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

Most of the praise seems to be directed toward the powerful chemistry between Bell and Brody. The AV Club’s Saloni Gajjar found it "remarkably breezy to watch," but that comes down to how the characters navigate such an unexpected relationship: "It’s clear Noah and Joanne really want this [relationship] to work. And without Brody and Bell selling the hell out of this feeling, the show wouldn’t be as believable and charming."

However, not every review is so positive. Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter called it a "frustratingly uneven rom-com" that "leans as heavily into stereotypes as it does sitcom tropes." But they didn’t completely dislike the show, ending the review with: "In response to the show’s title, it isn’t that I don’t want this. I actually want this badly. But to reference a complete unconnected rom-com … it’s complicated."

Should you stream 'Nobody Wants This' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

I didn’t even have to look at the reviews to know I’ll be binge-watching all ten episodes of "Nobody Wants This" as soon as possible. It seems like the refreshing rom-com Netflix subscribers have been waiting for, and I hope it at least makes it into the top 10.

Of course, it might not be the most groundbreaking show ever, but the unique pairing of a sex podcaster and a rabbi creates plenty of room for hilarious moments and deeper conversations about relationships and faith. Plus, the undeniable chemistry between the leads is a huge bonus.

If you want more to watch this week , check out our guide on the best Netflix shows you’re not watching . You can also see what’s coming to the big red streamer in October 2024 (expect plenty of Halloween-themed entertainment).

Stream "Nobody Wants This" on Netflix now.