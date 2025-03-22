5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

'Wicked', 'Twisters' and 'Sing Sing' are among this weekend's best must-watch movies

Composite image featuring Colman Domingo in &quot;Sing Sing&quot;, Cynthia Erivo in &quot;Wicked&quot; and Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell in a scene from &quot;Twisters&quot;
(Image credit: FlixPix/Black Bear/Alamy, Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures)

Ready to kick back and relax with a movie now the weekend's here, but not sure what to watch? Let us help.

With so many titles coming to all the best streaming services practically every day, choosing what to watch can be a bit of a headache. That's precisely why we put together a list of the best movies that are most worth your time.

My top picks for this weekend include two hugely entertaining box office hits from 2024 — Peacock just got Broadway magic courtesy of "Wicked" and "Twisters" has stormed up the Prime Video charts this week.

Plus, the critically acclaimed drama "Sing Sing" has made its way to Max, and Netflix has added a tense action flick and a new Korean thriller.

Below, you can find a list of the best new movies on streaming this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, here's our round-up of the best new TV shows that premiered on streaming this week, too.

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' (Netflix)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube
Watch On

Heist sequel "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" sees Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. stepping back into the frame for another crime caper. Here, Deputy Sheriff "Big Nick" O'Brien (Butler) heads back out on the hunt for Donnie Wilson (Jackson Jr.), who is embroiled in the world of high-stakes diamond heists.

Alongside the Panther Crew, Donnie plans to rob the World Diamond Center in Nice, France. The problem? Nick manages to track him down and forces his way onto the team ahead of their latest score.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Twisters' (Prime Video)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Lee Isaac Chung's legacy sequel "Twisters" swept tons of viewers along for a storm-chasing thrill ride last summer, and it's brought the fun to Prime Video this week.

This standalone follow-up to Jan de Bont's seminal 90s disaster flick sees retired tornado chaser Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) heading back into the field to test some new tracking tech alongside her old pal, Javi (Anthony Ramos).

Out in Oklahoma, they cross paths with a rival crew of storm chasers headed up by brash "tornado wrangler" and social media star, Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). While they butt heads, the trio are soon dragged into the fight for their lives as they find themselves in the path of a deadly tornado outbreak.

Watch it on Prime Video now

'Revelations' (Netflix)

Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Looking to stream something brand-new this weekend? Netflix just got a new psychological thriller from Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan").

Adapted from a comic of the same name, "Revelations" is the story of a pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) and detective Lee Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been), who are connected by a missing persons case.

Min-chan believes it's his divine mission to punish the culprit, Kwon Yang-rae (Shin Min-jae), while the detective pursuing the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Sing Sing' (Max)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

Greg Kwdar's moving, Oscar-nominated prison drama "Sing Sing" just came to Max on March 21. If there's one acclaimed watch you shouldn't miss this weekend, it's this.

Based on the actual Sing Sing prison's Rehabilitation Through the Arts program, the movie follows Divine G (Colman Domingo) to the correctional facility.

Imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, he begins to participate in the the prison's theater group alongside his fellow inmates — many of whom are played by real alumni of the actual scheme — developing a renewed sense of purpose while doing so.

Watch it on Max now

'Wicked' (Peacock)

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Friday (March 21) saw Jon M. Chu's Oscar-nominated "Wicked" adaptation finally come to Peacock. If you haven't seen it already, now's the perfect time to experience this new take on the Broadway hit.

Even if you have seen it (several times), who doesn't want to belt out "Defying Gravity" in the comfort of their own home?

The movie musical brings us the first half of the show — with the second part, "Wicked: For Good", slated for release later this year — and sees green-skinned Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) making her way to Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

There, she forges a friendship with Glinda, the "Wizard of Oz's" eventual "Good Witch" (played by Ariana Grande). It's gleefully entertaining and is all but guaranteed to be a streaming hit after finding so much success in theaters.

Watch it on Peacock now

Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

