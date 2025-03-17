5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (March 17-23)

As March Madness gets underway this week, there's plenty to watch aside from college basketball, as more new shows premiere on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

But this week's TV lineup is led not by a premiere, but by a finale. "Severance" season 2 comes to an end with, we hope, some answers — though we also expect more questions to be raised.

As far as new series go, producer Shonda Rhimes is behind the screwball whodunnit "The Residence," which sees a murder happen in the White House. The star of Rhimes' signature show, "Grey's Anatomy," steps away from the medical drama for the limited series "Good American Family," which is based on a true story that's stranger than fiction.

Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Good American Family’ (Hulu)

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Good American Family is a gripping drama miniseries inspired by the bizarre real-life story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism who was adopted by the Barnett family.

Initially welcomed as a child, Natalia's true age and identity soon become a source of suspicion, as her adoptive parents, Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael (Mark Duplass), begin questioning whether she’s truly the child they believed her to be.

Told from multiple perspectives, the show dives into the complexities of family dynamics, trauma, and the blurry line between truth and perception. As the Barnetts grapple with their growing fears, Natalia fights to confront the mystery of her past and her future.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, March 19 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Happy Face’ (Paramount Plus)

The serial killer drama gets a twist by focusing on the murderer’s daughter. “Happy Face” is based on the true story of Melissa G. Moore, daughter of the notorious serial killer known as the Happy Face Killer.

Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) is distraught when her father, Keith Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), who’s serving life in prison, worms his way back into her life after decades of silence. As she races to prevent an innocent man’s execution for one of her father’s crimes, Melissa grapples with the horrific legacy her father left behind and the impact on his victims' families. Along the way, she must confront her own identity while unraveling the secrets of her past.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, March 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘The Residence’ (Netflix)

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This whodunnit from producer Shonda Rhimes mashes up “Knives Out,” “Gosford Park” and a dash of “The West Wing.” Set in the “upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs” of the White House, the mystery kicks off with the death of the Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), during a state dinner.

All of the residence’s 157 staff members are suspects, and it’s up to the wildly eccentric Detective Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba) to crack the case. Partnering with FBI agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), Cordelia must navigate the labyrinth of White House politics, secrets, and simmering conflicts among staff.

As the investigation unfolds, the pair discovers more than just a murder—they unravel long-buried tensions among the mansion’s elite crew.

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, March 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Severance’ season 2 finale (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It feels like just yesterday “Severance” returned for its second season after a three-year hiatus. And now, the finale is upon us, and we’ll have to wait again … though, executive producer/director Ben Stiller has promised it won’t be as long. Let’s cross our fingers.

As for the finale, its title is “Cold Harbor,” which hints that viewers may finally get some real answers about the mysterious project Mark (Adam Scott) has been working on. It almost certainly has something to do with Mark’s not-dead wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Meanwhile, the fates of the other members of the Macrodata Refinement team are also up in the air. Irving (John Turturro) is on a journey to an unknown destination, Dylan (Zach Cherry) has quit Lumon, and Helly (Britt Lower) has come face to face with her outie’s father.

Episode 10 premieres Thursday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light’ (PBS)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

This sequel series (which already aired in the U.K.) picks up where 2015’s “Wolf Hall” left off, with all of the original cast returning, to chronicle the tumultuous final years in the life of Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance). In the wake of Anne Boleyn’s execution, Cromwell begins his rise as the mastermind behind Henry VIII’s court.

Cromwell wrestles with moral dilemmas while navigating religious rebellion, foreign threats, and Henry’s unpredictable wrath. As he goes from self-made man to the power behind the throne, Cromwell is torn between survival and doing what’s right.

Can Cromwell maintain his grip on power, or will the guillotine eventually claim him too? (The history books will spoil the ending.)

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS