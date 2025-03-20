How to watch 'Wicked' online – stream Oscar-winning movie from anywhere
The Witch of the West and the Good Witch before they were witches and what happened next. With incredible songs
"Wicked" is a phenomenon. The Oscar-winning movie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name (itself adapted from the novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire) and has grossed over $727 million and now it is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.
Here's how to watch the "Wicked" online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Wicked" will be available to stream on Friday, March 21 on Peacock at 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m. PT with a huge supporting line-up of "gravity-defying" content.
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
The story brings us "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" characters the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch but from the moment they arrived at Shiz University and before they were witches.
Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) - who finds herself discriminated against due to the green color of her skin - and Galinda (Ariana Grande) don't get off to the best start but become firm friends.
But then Galinda becomes Glinda and they meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and the two take separate paths. The show will stream on Peacock with subscribers also offered a host of other "Wicked"-related content (see below for details).
We loved it. Read on to find out how to watch "Wicked" online and from anywhere.
How to watch "Wicked" online in U.S.
The movie "Wicked" will premiere on Peacock on Friday, March 21 from 5 a.m. ET/ 2 a.m.
Subscribers will be able to enjoy several special features: “Defying Gravity” bonus content including the Sing-Along Version, behind-the-scenes videos, and extended/deleted scenes.
Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.
Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
Peacock has a great library of movies and shows, and is the official streaming home of "Wicked." For $7.99 a month, you can get Peacock Premium. You'll have to suffer through some ads, but it'll be worth it to get "Yellowstone," "The Traitors" and more. You even get live sports, including Premier League livestreams.
Watch 'Wicked' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Wicked" should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Wicked" online.
Stream "Wicked" around the world
Can I watch "Wicked" online in Canada, U.K., Australia?
Unfortunately there is no streaming release date for "Wicked" in Canada, the U.K. or Australia at the time of writing but, as we said, Americans abroad still catch the movie on their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
You can, however rent the movie via Amazon.
'Wicked' cast
- Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West
- Karis Musongole as young Elphaba
- Ariana Grande as Galinda "Glinda" Upland, a popular young woman who becomes Glinda the Good
- Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, a prince from Winkie Country who meets Elphaba and Galinda at school
- Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, a Munchkin in love with Galinda
- Bowen Yang as Pfannee, one of Glinda's college friends
- Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond, a talking Goat and history professor at Shiz University that befriends Elphaba
- Luisa Guerreiro was the movement artist for Dr. Dillamond
- Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, the Dean of Sorcery at Shiz University
- Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
- Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Elphaba's paraplegic younger sister
- Cesily Collette Taylor as young Nessarose
- Bronwyn James as ShenShen, one of Galinda's college friends
- Andy Nyman as Governor Thropp, Elphaba and Nessarose's father and the Governor of Munchkinland
- Courtney-Mae Briggs as Mrs. Thropp, Elphaba and Nessarose's mother, who died after giving birth to Nessarose
- Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, the headmistress of Shiz University
- Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Fiyero's friend
- Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Dulcibear, a talking bear
- Madeleine Wilson was the movement artist for Dulcibear
- Jenna Boyd as the voice of Wolf Doctor
- Sarah Mardel was the movement artist for Wolf Doctor
- Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik, a professor at Shiz University
