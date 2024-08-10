5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV Plus and more

Another workweek under our belt means another weekend to look forward to. But with so many new movies landing on the best streaming services, figuring out what to watch can turn into just another item on an endless checklist.

That's why here at Tom's Guide are highlighting the biggest new releases this week to take some of the guesswork out of deciding what to watch next. Leading the pack is "Despicable Me 4," which (whether you love or hate the Minions) makes for a well-timed distraction for kids heading into the final weeks of summer break. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus has a new heist comedy, "The Instigators," that sees Matt Damon team up with a different Affleck than he's usually associated with. Peacock's also got an oil-slick period drama all about the thrill of riding an oversized hog with "The Bikeriders."

Documentary fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend as well from Netflix's "Inside the Mind of a Dog" all about our furry friends to "Food, Inc. 2" on Hulu, the follow-up to 2009's big exposé on the rotten world of corporate farming.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies that landed on streaming. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new TV shows to stream this week.

'Despicable Me 4' (PVOD)

If your little ones have been chomping at the bit to see Gru and his minions' latest adventure, I've got good news. "Despicable Me 4" hit video-on-demand services this week after a stellar $760 million run at the box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film so far this year.

The former supervillain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) has just welcomed a new bundle of joy with his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) when his old rival Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) busts out of prison, forcing the family to enter the witness protection program. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned when their new neighbor's teenage daughter Poppy (Joey King) recognizes Gru. The aspiring villainess threatens to blow his cover if he doesn't help her pull off one last heist.

'The Instigators' (Apple TV Plus)

From the director of "Roud House" and "The Bourne Identity" comes a new action comedy that brings Matt Damon and Casey Affleck together for their first reunion since "Oppenheimer." To afford treatment for his son, down-on-his-luck dad Rory (Damon) reluctantly teams up with an ex-con (Affleck) to steal a corrupt mayor's (Ron Perlman) ill-gained earnings.

That's the plan at least, but when the heist goes belly up, the unlikely pair finds themselves caught in the crosshairs of police, bureaucrats, and vengeful crime bosses alike. Along for the ride is Rory's therapist Donna Rivera (Hong Chau), who gets caught up in their chaotic getaway through the city, a strong-armed straight man to balance out the Boston brogues from Damon and Affleck.

'Food, Inc. 2' (Hulu)

Back in 2009, "Food, Inc." paved the way for a bold new genre of documentaries and shone a light on the rotten underbelly of industrialized food production. “Food, Inc. 2,” directed by Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo, doesn’t just regurgitate those same ideas, but rather assesses how the food industry has changed in the last decade and a half — for better and worse — and outlines alternatives to the food churned out by corporate giants.

But getting people to be more conscious of the food on their plate and where it comes from is only one piece of the puzzle. For long-term solutions, the documentary explains, reform will have to start at the tippy top of the food change.

'Inside the Mind of a Dog' (Netflix)

After the success of 2022's "Inside the Mind of a Cat," Netflix is throwing a bone to the canine-loving crowd with its newest documentary, "Inside the Mind of a Dog." It answers all your burning questions about dogs, like how did dogs develop such a good sense of smell and why small dogs are such a pain in the ass (I say as the owner of a geriatric chihuahua terrier mix).

Narrated by Rob Lowe, this documentary traces the history of human-dog relationships across time, offering at-home tips for dog owners everywhere to better understand their pets and respond to their needs. And of course, there are more good boys and girls than you can shake a stick at (just throw it already!!)

'The Bikeriders' (Peacock)

Loosely inspired by the exploits of the real-world Outlaws Motorcycle Club, "The Bikeriders" is an oil-slick snapshot of American biker culture in the 20th century with an all-star cast to match its mighty fleet of choppers.

Set across multiple decades, the movie kicks off in the '60s at the first meeting of Kathy (Jodie Comer) and Benny (Austin Butler), a member of the Chicago-based motorbike club the Vandals. Kathy left her old life behind for this new grease-stained world, and she quickly becomes entwined in the Vandals' mantra of carefree camaraderie (and in a budding romance with Benny). Tensions rise as the newest generation of members start getting up to no good and threaten to bring the peaceful status quo crumbling down. But not so long as the crew's well-respected founder Johnny (Tom Hardy) has something to say about it.

