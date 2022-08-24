Inside The Mind Of A Cat just pounced into the Netflix top 10

Netflix typically excels at documentaries, and that’s proven by how popular they tend to be — popping in and out of the top 10 as they’re released. The latest entry climbing up the charts is a little different to most, though, focusing on humanity’s feline companions rather than usual true crime fare.

Inside The Mind Of A Cat currently sits at number 7 in the top 10 movies list. As the name suggests, it’s a deep dive into what makes a cat a cat, although at just an hour and seven minutes long, it's pretty accessible as these things go.

The documentary talks to scientists and historians, chronicling the origins of the domestic house cat and their relationships with humans in the present day.

As any cat lover may tell you, cats actually domesticated themselves — and not much has really changed in the millennia that has passed since. Certainly compared to dogs, which can be as small as a large rat or large as a small horse.

But what made all this happen? And, if your cat still has all the traits of its wild relatives, what is it truly capable of? Inside The Mind Of A Cat sheds some light on these questions, while challenging a few preconceptions along the way. For instance, it turns out cats aren’t the anti-social creatures some people make them out to be; they actually like their people, rather than just tolerating them.

Viewers seem to be enjoying Inside The Mind Of A Cat so far: the documentary currently has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) (based on 50 reviews) and a 7/10 rating on IMDb (opens in new tab).

It's not yet garnered many critic reviews, but Decider (opens in new tab) has noted that it’s a “good jumping-off point for prospective cat people or veteran cat people who want to learn some new things about their furry friends.”

If you’re struggling for something to watch one night this week, or are super into cats, then Inside The Mind Of A Cat sounds like it's worth checking out. Not only will it help you figure out what your moggy is thinking about inside its furry head, but it may even enhance your relationship with your pet.

At the very least, you'll be able to spend just over an hour watching cute animals on your screen. Frankly, that sounds like more fun than tuning in to yet another true crime documentary.