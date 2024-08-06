3 best movies you can stream for free on Amazon Freevee right now

You don’t need to fork over a monthly fee to one of the best streaming services to enjoy quality movies at home. Thanks to platforms like Amazon Freevee, you can instantly access a strong catalog of movies without paying a single penny (though you will have to tolerate a few pesky advertisements, just a forewarning).

You might expect that Amazon Prime’s free-to-access sister service would only offer the movies deemed too low-quality to added to its premium sibling, but you’d be wrong. Amazon Freevee offers a somewhat small but strong library of blockbuster hits with popular flicks like “Sing 2”, “Ghostbusters”, “The Forever Purge” and “Split” currently available to stream now.

The caveat is that alongside these worthwhile movies, there is quite a lot of junk to sort through. For example, Freevee currently offers “Ape vs. Mecha Ape”, a Z-movie so bad it’s not even ironically enjoyable. That’s why I’m picking out the three best movies on Amazon Freevee that you can watch for free right now…

‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

Atomic Blonde - Restricted Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

One Tom’s Guide contributor recently named “Atomic Blonde” the “best action movie of the past 15 years” , and while I’d probably give the crown to “The Raid 2” instead, this 2017 action thriller starring Charlize Theron would certainly be in the conversation. “Atomic Blonde” really does live up to its name with an explosive energy and a beguiling sense of sensuality. At release, it was favorably compared to “John Wick” (director David Leitch was a producer on the first “Wick”), and it’s easy to see why, “Atomic Blonde” is every bit as exhilarating as the Keanu Reeves fronted series.

Set just days before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is an elite MI16 spy dispatched to the German city to retrieve The List, a dossier that contains the name of every active intelligence agent in the region. Determined to ensure this vital information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, Broughton must navigate a ruthless espionage ring where nobody can be trusted, including her as well. Also starring James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones and Sofia Boutella, “Atomic Blonde” is a slick and ultra-stylish action thrill ride with well-written twists.

Watch "Atomic Blonde" on Amazon Freevee now

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

The “Jurassic World” series has been a real mixed bag. While the first was a nostalgia-driven popcorn blast, the latest, “Jurassic World Dominion” was an ill-judged snoozer overstuffed with tacky callbacks to the original “Jurassic Park” franchise. The second chapter, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” falls somewhere in the middle. It’s got pretty serious story and pacing problems, but it’s hard to deny that seeing its horde of prehistoric creatures come to life in such spectacular fashion is thrilling, and the first half is especially strong.

Set three years after the “Jurassic World theme park was overrun with dinos and forced to close down, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) must return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining roaming dinosaurs from a volcano that is on the verge of eruption. But once they’ve evacuated the genetically-engineered creatures, they discover a sinister plot that puts not just the dinos in danger, but also the entire planet.

Watch "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" on Amazon Freevee now

'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (2019)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part â€“ Official Teaser Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

We had to wait a surprisingly long time for a sequel to 2014’s uber-popular “The Lego Movie”, but when “The Second Part” finally arrived five years later, it totally lived up to its billing. This infectiously fun follow-up boasts all the same wit and charm as its predecessor, and the animation work is once again stunning. It didn’t manage to leave the same cultural print as the first Lego feature, but “The Lego Movie 2” is every bit as entertaining.

Following directly on from “The Lego Movie” it sees the city of Bricksburg invaded by Duplo creatures. The subsequent battle leaves the metropolis destroyed, and forces Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their pals to jet off to a strange new Lego universe that greatly tests their building abilities. Emmet also meets the very cool Rex Dangervest, and is warned about an upcoming event known as “Armamageddon”.

Watch "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" on Amazon Freevee now