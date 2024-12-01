15 top new movies and shows to watch in December 2024: 'Squid Game,' 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,' 'Virgin River' and more

The end of the year is fast approaching, but fortunately, that doesn't mean an end to streaming entertainment. Far from it! If you're looking for what to watch in December 2024, you'll have plenty of options among the top new movies and shows premiering on Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and other major streaming services.

Of course, the holidays are a busy time and nobody can watch everything. So, we've plucked out the most noteworthy arrivals. They include the next installments of massive hits, like "Squid Game" season 2 and "Virgin River" season 6, as well as fresh takes on franchises, like "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," DC's "Creature Commandos" and the prequel "Dexter: Original Sin." Plus, this month brings original movies with big-name stars, including "Maria" with Angelina Jolie.

And with all the Cyber Monday streaming deals available right now, you can watch all of these shows and movies at deep discounts. For example, you can get the Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $3 per month! Here's our guide on what to watch in December 2024.

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ (Disney Plus)

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After the darker, mature tone of “The Acolyte,” Disney’s “Star Wars” television universe veers to a more youthful adventure tale that’s giving major “Goonies” vibes. Showrunners Jon Watts and Chistopher Ford have been open about drawing inspiration from the 1985 classic and even considered casting some “Goonies” stars as adult characters. Instead, Jude Law anchors the show as Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who relies on his charm to get out of sticky situations. But the real protagonists are four kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — who stumble upon a discovery on their home planet and end up getting lost in the vast galaxy. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Dec. 2 on Disney Plus

‘Black Doves’ (Netflix)

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Keira Knightley recently said that she was done appearing in big franchises, and she’s been taking time off from acting while raising her kids, so this six-episode spy thriller gives her the most prominent leading role she’s had in quite a while. It may not be a major franchise, but it promises plenty of pulse-pounding action, with Knightley as an undercover agent seeking revenge.

The title refers to the mysterious organization that Knightley’s Helen Webb works for, as she feeds secrets about her politician husband to her boss (Sarah Lancashire). She’s compromised when she begins an extramarital affair and her lover is killed, and she enlists the help of an old friend (Ben Whishaw) to uncover the truth about what happened. It’s a familiar espionage plot that should be enlivened by a top-notch cast. - Josh Bell

Premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix

‘Creature Commandos’ (Max)

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The latest addition to the DCU is a real monster mash. This animated series introduces a team of supernatural beings and monsters working as a covert military unit under Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who after facing restrictions on using human operatives for her missions, creates an unconventional team led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). The squad includes the likes of Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), the vampire Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao) and a motley crew that takes on the classified missions that regular military units can't handle, like the supernatural. Much like "Suicide Squad", this boo crew will take care of the dirty work in the shadows, too. - Brittany Vincent

Premieres Dec. 5 on Max

‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ (Netflix)

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sabrina Carpenter is set to jingle our bells with a holiday-themed variety show heading to Netflix. The hour-long Christmas celebration is set to be filled with unexpected performances and chaotic moments that scream Sabrina, fit to satisfy all the "Carpenters" who can't get enough of the short songstress. The show will feature appearances from actors like Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Sean Astin, among others. Plus, Carpenter herself will perform dues alongside a slew of artists like Tyla, Kali Uchis, Shania Twain, and Chappell Roan. - BV

Premieres Dec. 6 on Netflix

‘Maria’ (Netflix)

Maria | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The third movie in Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín’s unofficial trilogy of biopics about indomitable famous women (after “Jackie” and “Spencer”) stars Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Jolie only sporadically takes on acting roles these days, so it will be exciting to see her fully immerse herself in her portrayal of the Greek-American diva, who experienced extremes of triumph and tragedy during her short life.

The movie is set in the 1970s during Callas’ final days, when she was living in Paris. Larraín has been praised for his fresh approach to the sometimes staid biopic genre, and on “Maria” he once again collaborates with “Spencer” screenwriter Steven Knight. It’s an ideal creative team to produce a compelling and affecting movie about one of the 20th century’s greatest musical artists. - JB

Premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ (Netflix)

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

During his lifetime, acclaimed Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez refused to sell the film rights to his landmark 1967 novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” reportedly because he didn’t believe that a movie could do justice to the sprawling, complex story. It’s not surprising that Márquez’s heirs did not have similar qualms, although at least this TV adaptation should dedicate adequate time to Márquez’s multi-generational family saga.

As dictated by Márquez’s heirs, the series was shot in Colombia with an entirely Colombian cast. That goes a long way toward capturing the authenticity of the novel, which chronicles seven generations of the Buendía family, living in the fictional town of Macondo. Márquez’s magical realist style presents a delicate balance that could be difficult to replicate on TV, but this series seems to be starting with the right intentions. - JB

Premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix

‘No Good Deed’ (Netflix)

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Two of the biggest sitcom stars of the ‘90s team up in this comedic thriller about a dream house turned nightmare from “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman. When married couple Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move out of their empty nest, it sets off a real estate frenzy. Multiple families are interested in their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. But Paul and Lydia are harboring dark secrets, which threaten to spill out as buyers and agents swarm their home. - KW

Premieres Dec. 12 on Netflix

‘Paris and Nicole: The Encore’ (Peacock)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are teaming up for their first on-screen reunion in two decades. While turning "The Simple Life" into a full-fledged opera production, the pair will get into some seriously wild shenanigans and attempt to revitalize their iconic "Sanasa" catchphrase. Hilton and Richie will step into production roles, overseeing everything from casting to rehearsals of their show, and wear as many hats as they need to so they can bring their vision to life. Of course, things have changed since we last saw them in "The Simple Life", so we'll see how the years have altered our favorite It Girl duo. - BV

Premieres Dec. 12 on Peacock

‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Christmas action thriller follows Ethan (Taron Egerton), a regular TSA agent whose life takes a dramatic turn on Christmas Eve. The night goes awry when a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) coerces Ethan into helping him smuggle a dangerous package onto a flight. This TSA agent has no idea how to handle a situation like this, but he'll have to employ all of his know-how to thwart the traveler's plans and save his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson). Uh, merry Christmas? - BV

Premieres Dec. 13 on Netflix

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ (Paramount Plus)

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

In this prequel series to the original "Dexter" show, the clock rewinds back to 1991 Miami to explore the titular character's formative years. The series chronicles young Dexter's (Michael C. Hall) transition period from a regular student to the methodical killer audiences came to know. It explores the development of "The Code," the strict set of rules taught by his Dexter's adoptive father, which shapes his approach to channeling his dark impulses. It also finds him kicking off his forensics internship at Miami Metro Police Department, where Dexter is forced to maintain his deadly secret while working alongside law enforcement. - BV

Premieres Dec. 13 on Paramount Plus

‘Laid’ (Peacock)

Laid | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The sudden deaths of many former intimate relations sounds horribly traumatic, but it’s played for laughs in this Peacock comedy, a remake of the Australian series of the same name. Star Stephanie Hsu hasn’t yet received the career boost she deserved following her Oscar nomination for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but here she takes the spotlight as Ruby, a woman who discovers that all of her exes are dying mysteriously.

Zosia Mamet plays Ruby’s best friend AJ, who is somewhat disturbingly eager to go on a tour of Ruby’s romantic past and give every person she ever slept with the bad news that they’re about to die. The tone of the trailer is morbidly chipper, and the success of the award-winning Australian series indicates that there’s something darkly funny to be found in this subject matter. - JB

Premieres Dec. 19 on Peacock

‘Virgin River’ season 6 (Netflix)

Virgin River: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson). After weathering many ups and downs, the couple will say “I do” in season 7. But first, they’ll experience requisite bachelor and bachelor parties, wedding drama and plenty of romantic moments (dancing in a barn … swoon!). Their nuptials aren’t the only thing going on, as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past transport us back to Virgin River in the 1970s. - KW

Premieres Dec. 19 on Netflix

‘The Six Triple Eight’ (Netflix)

The Six Triple Eight | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You would think every bit of World War II has been covered in movies by now, but still, new stories continue to crop up, like this one about the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Written and directed by Tyler Perry and starring Kerry Washington, it centers on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, powered by Black women who face racism and sexism, as well as grueling working conditions, while serving their country with honor and distinction. They are given a difficult but meaningful mission: sorting through a three-year backlog of mail (17 million pieces) that hadn’t been delivered to American soldiers far from home. - KW



Premieres Dec. 20 on Netflix

‘What If …?’ season 3 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What If...? season 3 continues Marvel's animated exploration of alternate realities within the multiverse. This new set of episodes promises to venture into more experimental territory, with unique scenarios such as Shang-Chi in a Western setting and the Avengers piloting mechanical suits to fight off Hulk-like creatures. There's also an expanded role for White Vision following his brief appearance in WandaVision, and further development of Agatha Harkness's character across different realities. And you won't want to miss the introduction of Storm as the Goddess of Thunder, wielding Thor's hammer Mjölnir, marking a notable step toward integrating X-Men characters into the MCU framework. - BV

Premieres Dec. 22 on Disney Plus

‘Squid Game’ season 2 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This follow-up to the surprise Korean drama hit continues the story three years after the events of the first season. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) abandons his plans to go to America and instead chooses to confront the organization behind the deadly Squid Game. This time he's competing in another round of lethal challenges with a new cast of desperate participants competing for the 45.6 billion won prize. Detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) also returns to pursue his own investigation into the mysterious organization. - BV

Premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix

More notable new shows and movies in December 2024

Dec. 4: "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (Prime Video)

Dec. 6: “The Sticky” (Prime Video)

Dec. 9: “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” season 7 (Netflix)

Dec. 9: "The Real Full Monty" (Fox)

Dec. 11: “Dream Productions” (Disney Plus)

Dec. 13: "Elton John: Never Too Late" (Disney Plus)

Dec. 25: “Doctor Who: Joy to the World” (Disney Plus)