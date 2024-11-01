WWE Crown Jewel 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia for its sixth Crown Jewel event as part of a working relationship that began back in 2018. With several huge matches taking place at Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena, here's how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 online and on TV ahead of four championship matches, a huge six-man tag team bout, and a couple of incredibly heated singles matches.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, November 2

• Start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / and Sunday 1 a.m. AEST

For the second time this year, WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for the company's latest Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Emanating from Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena, Crown Jewel 2024 features a couple of firsts for WWE as the market leader has introduced both a men's and a women's Crown Jewel Championship. Pitting the top male and female singles champions against one another, each Crown Jewel Champion will earn bragging rights over their opposing brand rival as WWE Champion Cody Rhodes takes on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax battles WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

While each person's respective titles won't be on the line in those matches, WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will see LA Knight defending his United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in triple threat action, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill put their gold up in a fatal four-way match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

Completing a stacked WWE Crown Jewewl 2024 card, we have The OG Bloodline facing The New Bloodline in a mammoth six-man tag match, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed finally get their one-on-one match, and former best friends Kevin Owens and Randy Orton lock horns following KO's savage attack on Orton a few weeks ago.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Crown Jewel 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Crown Jewel 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Crown Jewel 2024 live streams on the WWE Network at the pleasantly early time of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It's also available as a £14.95 PPV via Discovery Plus.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Australia

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 live streams begin at 1 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge (7-day FREE trial), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 card, predictions and storylines

While WWE Survivor Series is no longer about brand supremacy, that's not the case at Crown Jewel 2024. Competing for the newly introduced Crown Jewel Championships, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther of Raw takes on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes of SmackDown, and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan of Raw faces off against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax from SmackDown.

Those matches may get top billing at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, but certain other matches have far more intriguing stories surrounding them. Most notably, the trio of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso are once again back on the same page as they battle Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. However, it remains to be seen which of this New Bloodline will be in action, with any three of Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to wrestle Roman and The Usos.

In another hotly anticipated affair, former friends and tag team partners collide when Randy Orton and Kevin Owens go against each other. Angry that Orton seemingly sided with Cody Rhodes last month, KO will have his vicious, sadistic streak on full display when he locks up with the man he'd teamed with since this past March.

Speaking of white-hot, brutal rivalries, Seth Rollins and 'Big' Bronson Reed have been beating the tar out of each other in recent weeks and months. As of now, WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will see these two finally get the chance to settle things in the ring, although WWE has leaned into the idea that Rollins may not be cleared to compete after the beating Bronson put on him on Raw on Monday night.

Rounding things out, WWE Crown Jewel 2024 has a couple of title matches as LA Knight defends his WWE United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a triple threat match where the champ doesn't need to get pinned to lose his title, and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are even more up against it. For Belair and Cargill, they put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a fatal four-way contest featuring Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Fatal Four-Way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Mach: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Any three of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, or Jacob Fatu)

Triple Threat United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Singles Match: Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Crown Jewel Championship Match: Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes