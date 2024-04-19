World Snooker Championship 2024: live stream all the Crucible action

The World Snooker Championship is the tournament that separates the great from the very good. Take Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump, the top players in the world in recent years. While Ronnie has seven world titles to his name, Trump only has the one, while Mark Allen – another player coming off a terrific campaign – has never even made it past the semi-finals.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the World Snooker Championship from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2024 World Snooker Championship live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 World Snooker Championship runs from Saturday, April 20 to Monday, May 6.

► U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

► U.S., AUS — Watch on Matchroom.live

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's a brutal yardstick for measuring success, but victory means more at The Crucible than it does anywhere else. It's not just a Triple Crown event and the season finale, but it's the tournament that even non-snooker fans become engrossed in.

Luca Brecel earned his first World Snooker Championship stripes in style, beating O'Sullivan en route to what was just his third major title last year. Seeing as the Belgian Bullet hasn't won one since, it's fair to say that his entire campaign is resting on this tournament.

O'Sullivan, meanwhile, is aiming to go one clear of the great Stephen Hendry, and become just the fourth player of all time to win all three Triple Crown events in a single season, following in the footsteps of Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams. Can he do it?

Here's how to watch a 2024 World Snooker Championship live stream online from anywhere. We've also listed the World Snooker Championship schedule at the bottom of this page.

FREE World Snooker Championship live stream

The 2024 World Snooker Championship is being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free World Snooker Championship coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

World Snooker Championship live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the snooker on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the World Snooker Championship live stream online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the 2024 World Snooker Championship live stream.

How to watch World Snooker Championship live streams in the U.S.

You'll need a subscription to Matchroom.live to watch the World Snooker Championship live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $1.99 per day, $5.99 per month, or $49.99 per year.

And if you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.

How to watch World Snooker Championship live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., every match of the 2024 World Snooker Championship is being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch World Snooker Championship live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

The tournament is also being shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes coverage of a wide array of live sports, including cycling, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which carries all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How watch World Snooker Championship live streams in Australia

Matchroom.live is the only place to watch the World Snooker Championship in Australia.

A subscription starts at US$1.99 per day, going up to US$49.99 per year, but the US$5.99 monthly pass looks like the best of both worlds.

Any Brits who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule

(All times ET)

Saturday, April 20

5 a.m. – Luca Brecel vs David Gilbert

5 a.m. – Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones

9:30 a.m. – Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire

9:30 a.m. – Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei

2 p.m. – Luca Brecel vs David Gilbert

2 p.m. – Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden