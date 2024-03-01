World Athletics Indoor Championships live stream 2024: How to watch every event free online

The first major athletics meet of the year is a three-day extravaganza at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, where seven Olympic champions and 20 World champions will flex their muscles and see how they stack up against their rivals.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

There'll be a hero's welcome for Olympic 1,500m silver medallist Laura Muir, world outdoor 1,500m champion Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie, fresh off the back of her record-setting display in the 800m last month, with all three athletes hailing from Scotland.

Noah Lyle will likely run them close, with the sprint superstar competing in the World Athletics Indoor Championships for the first time, though in the 60m he'll be up against fellow American Christian Coleman, who just so happens to be the world record holder.

Karsten Warholm will be worth watching, as he swaps the 400m hurdles he's dominated for so long for a flat 400m, as will Femke Bol, another talented hurdler who's shown herself to be every bit as formidable on a clear track, holding the 400m indoor record.

With medal events taking place every day, read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you won't miss a moment.

FREE World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams

If you live in the U.K., Australia, or Canada, you can look forward to FREE World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams in 2024.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K., SBS Viceland and its SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, and CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free World Athletics Indoor Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a World Athletics Indoor Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams free on SBS on Demand even though they're not in Oz.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

How to watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S., coverage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships is available on Peacock and CNBC.

However, we'd recommend Peacock, which has extensive coverage of the event, whereas CNBC is only showing the final three hours of action.

Peacock costs just $5.99/month with ads, or $11.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to World Athletics Championships live streams.

In addition to showing World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 'Yellowstone', 'Law and Order', the 'Real Housewives' and more.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams by using a good VPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the majority of the World Athletics Indoor Championships action is being shown across BBC Two and the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch a World Athletics Indoor Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CAD $4.99 a month (ad-free).

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a World Athletics Indoor Championships live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch World Athletics Indoor Championships live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships for free on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships on your SBS account, as if you were back home.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 schedule and events

(All dates local)