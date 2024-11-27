How to watch Women's EHF Euro 2024 — live stream handball online from anywhere

Watch the Women's EHF Euro 2024 to see 24 teams battle for glory across 65 matches in Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary. Read on as we explain how you can watch Women's EHF Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — including places that are showing handball absolutely FREE.

Women's EHF Euro 2024 handball live streams: TV schedule, dates Women's EHF Euro 2024 handball takes place between Thursday November 28, and Sunday December 15.

► Usual times: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT / 4 a.m AEDT

• FREE — RTVE Play (Spain), RTP Play (Portugal)

• Global — EHFTV

• U.S. — beIN Sports USA

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The tournament is being held across Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. All eyes will be on nine-time champions Norway, who are aiming to defend the title they won once again in 2022. Since then they have also picked up Olympic gold at Paris 2024. They overcame France in the final, and the French are one of the few sides that could stop the Norwegians getting their win count into double figures.

Denmark and Sweden also performed well at the Games, eventually battling for Bronze, with the Danes coming out on top. The three host nations will also be keen to perform well in front of their fans. It all starts with Spain vs Portugal - a huge rivalry in any sport.

All the information on how to watch Women's EHF Euro 2024 handball live streams are below.

How to watch EHF Euro 2024 handball live streams for free

In a number of countries, EHF Women's Euro 2024 handball action is available for FREE. In Spain, you can watch your team's matches on RTVE and RTVE Play. In Portugal, you need RTP and RTP Play.

Traveling abroad? Sign up for a VPN such as NordVPN to your usual free stream as if you were back home. Instructions below.

How to watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 live streams from anywhere

You might be traveling abroad while the Women's Euro Handball 2024 is on. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

You can still watch the handball thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market, and you can find out why with our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're usually based in Spain, for example, choose a server location based in Spain.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to your usual service and watch the EHF Women's Euro Handball 2024 live stream as you would at home.

Watch the EHF Women's Euro Handball 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

beIN Sports is home to the Women's Euro Handball 2024, with games being broadcast on beINSports Extra. Fubo is the place to get beIN Sports in America. Its Pro Plan usually costs $79.99/month, but as part of a Black Friday promotion you can get if for $49.99/month. You get 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're outside the USA you can watch your usual broadcast with a VPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Women's Euro 2024 handball live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Women's Euro Handball 2024 live streams on DAZN. The service is also the home of Champions League football in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch handball via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the UK, Viaplay is showing the handball. You will need the Viaplay Total Monthly (Premium) package. This costs £14.99 per month and includes a host of TV and film alongside the live sport.

Alternatively, the EHF is showing live streams of all the tournament games on its EHFTV streaming service.

All you need to do is register with EHFTV, buy a subscription and away you go. It costs €8.99 for the tournament.

If you're outside one of the countries offering EHFTV and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 via beIN Sports. The service also offers a host of other action, including German Bundesliga football. You will have to set your alarm, though, because the live action begins as early as 4 a.m. AEDT.

Not in Australia right now? Sign up for a VPN such as NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home. Instructions below.

How to watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like their Aussie neighbours, Kiwis can watch Women's Euro Handball 2024 via beIN Sports. The service also offers a host of other sporting action. The live action begins at 6 a.m. NZDT.

Out of New Zealand for this one? Follow our instructions below for accessing your domestic beIN stream when abroad using a VPN.

How to watch Women's EHF Euro 2024 in Canada and Europe

In Canada, Austria, Belgium, and Iceland, the EHF is showing live streams of all the tournament games on its EHFTV streaming service.

All you need to do is register with EHFTV, buy a subscription and away you go. It costs €8.99 for the tournament.

If you're outside one of the countries offering EHFTV and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Women's EHF Euro 2024 in Norway

In Norway, you can tune into the Women's handball on TV 2 and stream the action on TV 2 Play, both of which are paid services.

Women's Euro Handball 2024 schedule

Preliminary Round: November 28 - December 2

November 28 - December 2 Main Group Stage: December 5 - December 11

December 5 - December 11 Semi-final: Friday, December 13

Friday, December 13 Final: Sunday, December 15

Women's Euro 2024 teams

Sweden

Hungary

North Macedonia

Türkiye

Montenegro

Romania

Serbia

Czechia

France

Spain

Poland

Portugal

Denmark

Switzerland

Croatia

Faroe Islands

Netherlands

Germany

Iceland

Ukraine

More from Tom's Guide