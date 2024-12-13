Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

The Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream is an early relegation six-pointer between two clubs that are currently in the drop zone — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream takes place on Saturday, December 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There had been suggestions that Wolves' boss Gary O’Neil would lose his job following his side’s defeat to West Ham, but the manager remains in post as the midlands club welcomes the visit of Ipswich Town. However, if that’s going to remain the case much longer, Wolves simply have to start winning again. Currently 19th in the table they are three games without a win, and have managed to take three points only twice in the first 15 games of the season.

Ipswich are on a run of four without a win and have managed just a single victory this season, so their form isn’t looking any better. In fact, the two sides are separated in the table only by goal difference, which makes the points on offer in this match even more precious. Ipswich Town were widely predicted to struggle to remain in the top flight this season and so far that is proving accurate. However, the Tractor Boys have shown spirit and won’t go down with a fight.

Don’t miss Wolves vs Ipswich Town, it might not seem the most glamorous fixture on paper, but it’s a crucial game for both sides. You'll need to tune in to find out what happens, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Wolves vs Ipswich Town and watch the game.

Watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Normally, Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront. But for Black Friday, you can sign up now and only pay $19.99 for the whole year. That works out at $1.66 a month and saves you $60 on the upfront fee. It's a great way to watch today's Premier League matches for peanuts.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Ipswich Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Wolves vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Ipswich Town live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 9.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide