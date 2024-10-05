UFC 307 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs Rountree Jr. online from anywhere

One of MMA's most prolific champions defends his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on Saturday, as Alex Pereira faces the challenge of Khalil Rountree Jr. — a fighter who has climbed the rungs to finally get his first shot at gold. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 307 live streams and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 307 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, October 5

► UFC 307 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. AEDT on (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET

► Pereira vs Rountree Jr. ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Pereira is the hottest fighter on Dana White's books, with Poatan taking the light heavyweight title last November to become the first man in UFC history to have been world champion in that and middleweight classes. With two consecutive defences in Vegas at UFC 300 and 303, the Brazilian doesn't look ready to have it ripped from his grasp quite yet.

But could this be Rountree's time? The War Horse is undefeated in two years, with five wins from five UFC fights over that period. Aged 34, there's a feeling that it's now or never for the Californian southpaw and he'll be desperate to capitalize in the Octagon on Saturday.

It's not the only strap on the line at UFC 307. There's a tasty looking battle between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña set to take place with the former putting up the Women's Bantamweight Championship that she beat Mayra Bueno Silva for in January.

With those fights preceded by 10 others, keep reading for where to watch UFC 307 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 307 a PPV? Yes and no. UFC 307 is a PPV event in the U.S., U.K. and other countries listed here. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. For example, UFC fans in Ukraine can watch UFC 307, and other fight sports events, on the Megogo subscription streaming service. That's worth knowing if you're a Ukrainian away from home because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 307 from abroad on Megogo as usual.

How to watch UFC 307 from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 307 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Pereira vs Rountree Jr. and all the rest of UFC 307 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Live stream UFC 307 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 307 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 307 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus currently costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $4 and buy UFC 307 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on ESPN News as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus, ESPN News and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $9.99/month).

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 307, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream UFC 307 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 307's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 307 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. BST, with Pereira vs Rountree Jr. set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. BST. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 307's main card will be live on Sunday, October 6 from 1 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 307 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Alex Pereira (c) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. — UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Raquel Pennington (c) vs Julianna Peña — UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship

José Aldo vs Mario Bautista — Bantamweight

Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison — Women's Bantamweight

Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland — Middleweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN News

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley — Welterweight

Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo — Women's Strawweight

Austin Hubbard vs Alexander Hernandez — Lightweight

César Almeida vs Ihor Potieria — Middleweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint Preux — Light Heavyweight

Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington — Women's Strawweight

Court McGee vs Tim Means — Welterweight

More from Tom's Guide