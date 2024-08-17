UFC 305 live stream: How to watch du Plessis vs Adesanya online from anywhere, match card, start time

We all remember the first time Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya squared up in the Octagon, but the UFC 305 live stream will see them face off for real. Adesanya was the reigning middleweight champion when he furiously confronted a then-relatively unknown du Plessis in the arena 13 months ago. The belt has since undertaken quite the journey. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 305 live streams — and how to use a VPN to stream it safely.

UFC 305 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, August 17

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Try PIA VPN

► UFC 305 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sun) / 12 p.m. AEST (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET.

► du Plessis vs Adesanya ringwalks: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST

In what amounted to a seismic upset, Adesanya lost his very next fight to Sean Strickland, who then found himself on the wrong side of a split decision against du Plessis. It means the 185-pound title has now changed hands four consecutive times, a remarkable game of musical chairs that started with Adesanya losing the belt to Alex Pereira two years ago.

"The Last Stylebender" has won the middleweight belt back once before, but at the age of 35 and coming off an 11-month break from the sport, does he have what it takes to dethrone the awkward, 30-year-old powerhouse that is Stillknocks?

One thing we know for certain is that Adesanya and du Plessis don't like each other one bit. You can view the whole card at the bottom of this article. And keep reading for where to watch UFC 305 live streams online.

Live stream UFC 305 with a VPN

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 305 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch du Plessis vs Adesanya and all the rest of UFC 305 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. And PIA is among the best out there right now:

PIA has long been one of our favorite VPNs, and has a long held reputation as one of the fastest, most secure, easy-to-use VPNs that's excellent for accessing your usual streaming services while traveling. It has loads of features, round-the-clock support and excellent pricing to boot. Get 85% off PIA with this deal: 2 Years + 2 Months Free

Live stream UFC 305 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 305 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 305 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus usually costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $4 and buy UFC 305 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on regular ESPN as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus, ESPN and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $9.99/month).

Try PIA VPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely while traveling.

Live stream UFC 305 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 305's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+, DAZN and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 305 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. BST, with du Plessis vs Adesanya expected to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. BST. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports — formerly BT Sport — which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan, a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 305's main card will be live on Sunday, August 18 from 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

On the road? Use PIA VPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 305 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Dricus du Plessis (c) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Steve Erceg vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Carlos Prates vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker (heavyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos (featherweigh)

Terez Bleda vs Casey O'Neill (women's flyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn (welterweight)

Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

More from Tom's Guide