UFC 300 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs Hill online from anywhere, match card, start time

Saturday's star-packed UFC 300 card is set to be headlined by Alex Pereira defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Jamahal Hill. And with UFC celebrating 30 years of action in the Octagon, you don't want miss this blockbuster fight. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 300 live streams — and how to use a VPN to stream it safely.

UFC 300 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday (Apr. 13)

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Try IPVanish VPN

► UFC 300 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 12 p.m. AEST on (Sun.) Prelims from 8 p.m. ET.

► Pereira vs Hill ringwalks: 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST

Dana White has pulled out all the stops for the UFC 300 card, with no less than 12 current or former champions set to enter the Octagon on today. But the match-up with headline billing is Pereira vs Hill.

The former middleweight champ took the light heavyweight gold in November, making Pereira the first man in UFC history to have been world champion in both weight classes. But Chicago native Hill will be desperate to win back a belt that he only had to relinquish due to long term injury last year.

An all-Chinese women's Strawweight Championship fight between champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan is listed as the co-main event, although there may be more interest in the tantalizing Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway match-up for the so-called BMF title. And that's only after the likes of Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage have all done battle.

You can view the whole card at the bottom of this article. And keep reading for where to watch UFC 300 live streams online today.

Live stream UFC 300 with a VPN

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 300 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Pereira vs Hill and all the rest of UFC 300 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. And IPVanish is among the best out there right now:

IPVanish has long been one of our favorite VPNs, and has a long held reputation as one of the fastest, most secure, easy-to-use VPNs that's excellent for accessing your usual streaming services while traveling.

Live stream UFC 300 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 300 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 300 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus usually costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $4 and buy UFC 300 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on regular ESPN as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus, ESPN and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $9.99/month).

Live stream UFC 300 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 300's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 300 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. BST, with Pereira vs Hill set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. BST. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports — formerly BT Sport — which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 300's main card will be live on Sunday, April 14 from 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

UFC 300 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Alex Pereira (c) vs Jamahal Hill — UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Zhang Weili (c) vs Yan Xiaonan — UFC Women's Strawweight Championship

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway — Lightweight

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan — Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage — Middleweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN

Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić — Light Heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling — Featherweight

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison — Women's Bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes — Featherweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano — Lightweight

Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez — Women's Strawweight

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller — Lightweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt — Bantamweight