Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Tottenham take on Luton Town today for only the second time since the Premier League era began in 1992. The result could have big implications at both ends of the table — and you can watch Tottenham vs Luton Town live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream takes place on Saturday, March 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With 10 games left in this engrossing Premier League season, Tottenham find themselves in a fierce battle for Champions League soccer. Defeat to Fulham put a dent in their European hopes last weekend, and while fifth place could turn out to be enough for the final spot, head coach Ange Postecoglou will be keen to avoid any similar slip-ups. But with several key members of his squad in international action across the globe just days ago, he may have some decisions to make concerning the starting XI.

At the other end of the table, Luton Town may have been handed a lifeline by the Premier League's powers that be. Nottm Forest's points deduction for breaking financial rules has lifted Luton out of the relegation zone, and while they're by no means safe, it could easily come down to the finest of margins on the final day of the season. The Hatters haven't won since the end of January, but will a long-awaited victory in north London open up a bigger gap?

You can make sure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Tottenham vs Luton Town from anywhere

Tottenham vs Luton Town live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Luton Town live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN risk-free for a month

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Tottenham vs Luton Town in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Tottenham vs Luton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fhome" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Tottenham vs Luton Town in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has broadcast 20 matches.

Watch Tottenham vs Luton Town in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Tottenham vs Luton Town in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Tottenham vs Luton Town in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.