Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Europa League match online

This high-stakes clash promises drama — check this guide for live stream details so you don’t miss any action

Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Ipswich Town FC at Old Trafford on February 26, 2025 in Manchester, England
(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Copley)
The Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream presents a chance for the away side to forget about their domestic woes by gaining the advantage in the first leg of this crunch last 16 tie in the Europa League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream date, time, TV channels

The Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream takes place on Thursday, March 6.
Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 a.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 3.45 a.m. AEDT (Friday)
• FREE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria)
• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus
• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After finishing in 13th place during the Europa League group stage, Real Sociedad qualified for the last 16 with a comfortable 7-3 aggregate victory over Danish side FC Midtjylland. It was an impressive display from the Spanish side who have been inconsistent all season long. Currently ninth in La Liga, they recently eased past struggling Leganes but were thumped 4-0 by Barcelona at the weekend.

Struggling in the Premier League and knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Fulham, the Europa League is United’s final chance to salvage something from a disastrous season. The Red Devils were unbeaten during the group stage, but head into this huge game with injuries to several key players. Ruben Amorim’s side are particularly short at the back, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans all sidelined, while Harry Maguire was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Fulham.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Europa League meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

Can I watch Real Sociedad vs Man United for free?

Yes. Viewers in Austria can watch Real Sociedad vs Man United for free on ServusTV.

If you're not at home, you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling abroad. Details below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the Man Utd game.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus combines CBS shows with lots of other streaming content from the archives, plus regular live sport. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

View Deal

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream in India

A segment of the Indian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Real Sociedad vs Man Utd live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

