Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV

News
By
published

The Reds bring a fortuitous 1-0 lead to Anfield after Alisson's first-leg heroics — you won't want to miss this classic match

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain takes on goalkeeper Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match
(Image credit: Photo by Crystal Pix/MB Media)
Jump to:

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream will feature a titanic tussle to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with the Reds defending narrow 1-0 lead at Anfield after the first leg in Paris — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs PSG live stream, date, time, TV channels

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream takes place Tuesday, March 11.
Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Mar 12.)
• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arne Slot knew his Liverpool side were lucky to emerge from the French capital with a 1-0 first-leg lead. With goalkeeper Alisson producing one of the finest individual performances in Champions League history, PSG's 27 shots yielded no goals to the Merseysiders one, substitute Harvey Elliot's late winner from the Reds' second effort on goal.

Yet the runaway Premier League leaders again looked leggy in a 3-1 defeat of Southampton at the weekend, only for a triple half-time change to inspire a come-from-behind win and set a 90-year record of scoring two or more goals in 19 successive games at Anfield in all competitions.

Sixteen points clear at the top of Ligue 1 to Liverpool's 15 in the Premier League, domestically unbeaten, PSG have their sole focus on Champions League progress. Boss Luis Enrique rest eight first-team players for the 4-1 win at Rennes at the weekend, with Ousmane Dembele coming off the bench to score his 27th and 28th goals of an increasingly electric season.

The Parisiennes have form for second-leg comebacks on foreign soil, too, having disposed of Barcelona 4-1 last season in Catalonia to reach the semi-finals.

This Champions League last 16 tie is on a knife edge after the first leg in Paris and could be classic, so read on to find out how to watch the Liverpool vs PSG live stream wherever you are.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs PSG live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs PSG and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can Liverpool vs PSG live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Liverpool vs PSG.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in India

A segment of the Indian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Liverpool vs PSG on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Contributor

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Andy Robertson of Liverpool holds the ball during Liverpool&#039;s last Champions League match
Liverpool vs Lille live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV tonight, team news
A close-up shot of Mo Salah of Liverpool FC smiling during a Champions League match
PSV vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online today, TV channel, team news
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Phil Foden of Man City battle for the ball during Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League
Real Madrid vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League game, TV channel, team news, free stream
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid looks on during a La Liga match
Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV, team news
Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich and Jeffrey Schlupp of Celtic FC battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between Celtic FC and FC Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV, team news
Tottenham&#039;s Rodrigo Bentancur in action for Spurs ahead of the Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup semi-final 2025
Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Carabao Cup semi-final online, free trial, team news
Latest in Sports
Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain takes on goalkeeper Alisson Becker of Liverpool during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match
Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV
Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during a Premier League match in February 2025
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
Los Angeles, CA - March 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers along with teammate Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in the first half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of Lakers vs Celtics, March 2025
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time
Jonas Vingegaard competing in the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, in Portugal in 2025
Paris-Nice 2025: how to watch the UCI World Tour stage race via live stream online — Stage 2
Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai in February 2025
India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch today's ICC Champions Trophy final online and on TV
Latest in News
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
Crystle Stewart as Mallory in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Beauty in Black&quot; on Netflix
Tyler Perry’s suspenseful drama series just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and you can stream new episodes now
JBL Charge 6 on beach
JBL just launched two new Bluetooth speakers with lossless audio — and my fave has 20 hours of battery life
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
More about sports
Los Angeles, CA - March 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers along with teammate Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in the first half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of Lakers vs Celtics, March 2025

Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time
Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during a Premier League match in February 2025

Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
Halyna Hutchins, the 42 year old Ukrainian cinematographer who died on the set of &quot;Rust&quot;

'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna': How to watch the documentary online
See more latest
Most Popular
Halyna Hutchins, the 42 year old Ukrainian cinematographer who died on the set of &quot;Rust&quot;
'Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna': How to watch the documentary online
Laura Harring and Naomi Watts in Mulholland Drive
These beloved David Lynch movies just hit Paramount Plus — catch them before they're gone
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 2 finale runtime just revealed — expect a violent finale
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
JBL Charge 6 on beach
JBL just launched two new Bluetooth speakers with lossless audio — and my fave has 20 hours of battery life
Crystle Stewart as Mallory in Tyler Perry&#039;s &quot;Beauty in Black&quot; on Netflix
Tyler Perry’s suspenseful drama series just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and you can stream new episodes now
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
Cover of Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in &quot;Better Man&quot;
This music biopic I missed from 2024 is finally coming to streaming
TCL QM7K lifestyle
TCL just dropped one of the best-looking QLED TVs of the year — and it reaches a super-bright 3,000 nits