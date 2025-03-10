Liverpool vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV

The Liverpool vs PSG live stream will feature a titanic tussle to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with the Reds defending narrow 1-0 lead at Anfield after the first leg in Paris — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Mar 12.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arne Slot knew his Liverpool side were lucky to emerge from the French capital with a 1-0 first-leg lead. With goalkeeper Alisson producing one of the finest individual performances in Champions League history, PSG's 27 shots yielded no goals to the Merseysiders one, substitute Harvey Elliot's late winner from the Reds' second effort on goal.

Yet the runaway Premier League leaders again looked leggy in a 3-1 defeat of Southampton at the weekend, only for a triple half-time change to inspire a come-from-behind win and set a 90-year record of scoring two or more goals in 19 successive games at Anfield in all competitions.

Sixteen points clear at the top of Ligue 1 to Liverpool's 15 in the Premier League, domestically unbeaten, PSG have their sole focus on Champions League progress. Boss Luis Enrique rest eight first-team players for the 4-1 win at Rennes at the weekend, with Ousmane Dembele coming off the bench to score his 27th and 28th goals of an increasingly electric season.

The Parisiennes have form for second-leg comebacks on foreign soil, too, having disposed of Barcelona 4-1 last season in Catalonia to reach the semi-finals.

This Champions League last 16 tie is on a knife edge after the first leg in Paris and could be classic, so read on to find out how to watch the Liverpool vs PSG live stream wherever you are.

Watch Liverpool vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs PSG live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs PSG and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can Liverpool vs PSG live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in the U.K.

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Liverpool vs PSG.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs PSG live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Liverpool vs PSG live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Liverpool vs PSG on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

