How to watch Sony Open 2025: live stream Hawaii PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule

The Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu is the first full-field tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season. It also provides the first opportunity for players to qualify for the season's next Signature Event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

You can watch Sony Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 Sony Open: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday, January 9 to Sunday, January 12

• U.S. — NBC / Peacock / USA via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hideki Matsuyama will be attempting to match Ernie Els in 2003 and Justin Thomas in 2017 by starting a season with back-to-back victories in both Hawaii events. Last week the world number five broke the PGA Tour record to par with his his 35-under par total in his three-shot victory over Collin Morikawa in The Sentry.

Waialae Country Club is another traditionally low-scoring venue, with the average winning score for the past 12 years being 20 under par. It is one of the shortest layouts on the PGA Tour, but with narrow fairways and small greens. As coastal course, sea breezes can have play a strong role here.

Interest will also be on Keegan Bradley. He was a surprising pick as the US Ryder Cup captain, not least because he could qualify for the team as a player. He is ranked 12th in the world at present, and lost out in a three-way playoff to the late Grayson Murray in last year’s Sony Open.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 Sony Open live streams, daily schedules and tee times.

Watch 2025 Sony Open live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Sony Open live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch 2025 Sony Open live in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the Sony Open on NBC television and via live stream on Peacock, times in ET:

• Thursday-Friday: 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel);

• Saturday-Sunday: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock), 6 p.m. -8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is its Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange at $45.99 per month and Sling Blue at $50.99 per month. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with a half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch The Sony Open. Subscriptions cost $79.99 per month but you can take advantage of a free trial.

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Sony Open.

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price.

How to watch 2025 Sony Open golf in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four days of the Sony Open will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in GMT:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (5 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ); Sky Sports+ (5 p.m.-midnight ); Sky Sports Main Event (10:30 p.m.-3:30 am.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (5 p.m.-3:30 a.m.); Sky Sports Main Event (9:30 p.m.-3:30 a,m.)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (6 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (6 p.m.-1 a.m.); Sky Sports+ (6:30 p.m-1 a.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2025 Sony Open in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The live action from Hawaii is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round One: Fox Sports 503 (Friday 4 a.m.-11 a.m.)

• Round Two: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 4 a.m.-11 a.m.)

• Round Three: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday 5 a.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round Four: Fox Sports 503 (Monday 5 a.m.-8 a.m.)

Who is outright favorite to win the Sony Open in Hawaii? Last week's Sentry winner Hideki Matsuyama – No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking – is the top-ranked player in the field and the +900 favorite to win the tournament.

More from Tom's Guide