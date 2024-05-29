Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League final online right now

It's time for the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream, which finds these two historic clubs competing in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens tonight — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 30)

• FREE — Discovery+ website and app

• FREE — Servus TV (Austria – no sign up req.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Fiorentina are in the final for the second season running, after losing to West Ham last time out. The Italian side had a chance to close out the match in the dying minutes but lost concentration and lost out to the Hammers.

As for Olympiacos F.C., it's been a wild ride for the Greek champions. After finishing third in their Europa League group José Luis Mendilibar's men came back from 4-1 down in their last-16 tie against Maccabi Tel-Aviv before skewering Fenerbahce on penalties.

Olympiacos XI: Tzolakis, Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Ortega, Hezze, Iborra, Chiquinho, Podence, Fortounis, El Kaabi.

Fiorentina XI: Terraciano, Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi, Bonaventura, Arthur, Mandragora, Gonzalez, Kouame, Belotti.

With plenty at stake for both clubs, the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream is going to be unmissable. Here's how to watch the 2024 Europa League final online and potentially for free.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina for free

If you live in the U.K. you can watch 2024 Europa Conference League final for free on the Discovery+ website and app when you register an account.

The match is also free to stream on Servus TV (no sign up required).

But what if you're usually based in Austria or the U.K. but aren't at home for the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and find your usual stream geo-blocked?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $5.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $11.99 a month.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Olympiakos vs Fiorentina live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus offers access to UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream in the U.K., and you can stream it live and for free when you

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream on DAZN.

DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD).

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

Stream Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live in Australia

Aussies can watch the Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Europa Conference live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as NordVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

Where to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders can view Olympiacos vs Fiorentina live streams on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day free trial.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.