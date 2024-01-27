Newport County vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game for free online

The Newport County vs Man Utd live stream is everything we all love about the FA Cup – a minnow welcoming a Premier League giant to their ground on a cold January afternoon. There could be a shock result, and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Newport County vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newport County vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, January 27.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 28)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd, of course, have huge history in the FA Cup and made it to the final last season. However, they are under enormous pressure at the moment after some poor results and even poorer performances. The Red Devils have only won one of their last five Premier League matches and always look vulnerable at the back.

Erik ten Hag will be without Anthony Martial for this FA Cup clash. However, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire played in a friendly match this week and may be able to feature in some capacity to help sure things up defensively.

For Newport County, it’s a dream fixture as they welcome the Red Devils to a packed-out Rodney Parade. They are, though, not having a great time in League Two and sit 14th in the division. That said, they do have a bit of momentum after beating Doncaster and Wrexham in their last two league outings.

The FA Cup is all about upsets. Will we get a major one this weekend? Read on and we'll show you where to watch Newport County vs Man Utd online.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup fourth-round game without spending a penny. That's because the Newport County vs Man Utd will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the EPSN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 4 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 4:30 p.m..

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Newport County vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Newport County vs Man Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Newport County vs Manchester United. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Newport County vs Man Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newport County vs Man United via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.