Newcastle vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Everton live stream is a chance for the Toffees to end their miserable losing streak — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Everton live stream takes place on Tuesday, April 2.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. (April 3)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Newcastle’s remarkable comeback over West Ham displayed the fighting spirit of the injury-ravaged Magpies. Trailing by two goals with more than 75 minutes played, Newcastle appeared set for another frustrating defeat, but momentum shifted following Alexander Isak’s second penalty goal of the match, and substitute Harvey Barnes scored a fantastic brace to seal a memorable 4-3 victory in front of a raucous St James' Park crowd. However, Newcastle have regularly followed wins with poor performance this season and could do the same against Everton.

For Everton, this game represents a massive chance to end their current club record-equalling run of 12 Premier League games without a win, and the Toffees will take comfort from Newcastle’s appalling defensive record. The Magpies have already conceded more than 50 goals this season, and have allowed their opponent to score three or more goals on 10 separate occasions. Even if Everton have been struggling for goals this season with just 30 in 27 games (only Sheffield Utd have a worse goal-scoring record), this Newcastle side simply cannot keep a clean sheet right now.

The last time these sides met back in December, Everton romped to a 3-0 win, the Toffees will hope for the same again, while the Magpies look to follow up a win with another three points. Here’s how to watch a Newcastle vs Everton live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton from anywhere

Newcastle vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Everton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Newcastle vs Everton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.