Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch 2024 FA Cup quarter-final online

Watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream to see which of these Premier League giants can book their place in the last four of the FA Cup. You can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels Man Utd vs Liverpool live streams will be available on Sunday, March 17.

► Time: 3.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEDT (March. 18)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Last time these two met it ended in a goalless draw, and while the recent history of the fixture says to expect goals, Liverpool haven't quite been their usual free-scoring selves when faced with Premier League opposition lately. They only managed to score from the spot against Man City last time out, and it took a late winner from Darwin Núñez to secure a 1-0 win against Nottm Forest before that, but form tends to go out the window for big derby games — and this one's fairly massive.

The only consistent thing about Man Utd these days is their inconsistency. They went from going unbeaten in seven to losing two out of their last four, including a 3-1 defeat to Man City in which they were completely outclassed. Playing against a team with a clear identity really highlights the deficiencies in Erik ten Hag's side, and while their counter-attacking approach might suit knockout football, United's defense isn't the best and the away side have attacking reinforcements returning in the shape of Mo Salah.

Can the Red Devils end Liverpool's quest for four trophies? Read on as we explain all the ways to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream where you are.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool for free in the U.K.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).











Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in the U.S.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Canada

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at $20.83 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in Australia

How to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Man Utd vs Liverpool. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool in New Zealand

How to watch a Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.