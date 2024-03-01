Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Villa travel to Kenilworth Road to take on the Hatters. Watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream to keep up with the action as it happens.

It's a crucial EPL clash, with one side fighting for survival and the other for a place in the Champions League. It's sure to be a competitive affair, and you can watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels Luton Town vs Aston Villa live streams are available on Saturday, March 2.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (March 3)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Luton Town were blown apart by an unstoppable Man City side in the FA Cup during the week. However, it is staying in the Premier League that they really care about. The Hatters go into the weekend in the drop zone after losing three consecutive league games. Elijah Adebayo’s goals have been crucial for Rob Edwards’s side, but he missed that cup tie due to injury. It’s not clear if he is fit to return.

Aston Villa have been one of the teams of the season, playing exciting football. In Ollie Watkins, they have a forward in top form, and stopping him is going to be a huge challenge for the home team. The likes of Leon Bailey, John McGinn and Yuri Tielemans only add to the attacking threat the Villans pose.

Unai Emery’s side won the reverse fixture but history is in the Hatters’ favour. They have won nine of the last 11 matches these teams have played at Kenilworth Road. However, the Villans' attacking prowess may prove too much for them on this occasion.

This match matters at both ends of the table, so read on to find out how to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa from abroad

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

Luton Town vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa in the U.S.

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back home.

Watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Watch a Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Luton Town vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.