Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time

News
By
published

The red-hot Lakers humiliated their arch-rivals in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA - March 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers along with teammate Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in the first half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of Lakers vs Celtics, March 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Saturday's Lakers vs Celtics live stream serves up what stands to be the arch-rivals' sole meeting in Boston this season. The way the Lakers wiped the floor with the Celtics in their recent encounter on the west coast, TD Garden will be a powder keg — you can watch Lakers vs Celtics live from anywhere with a VPN.

Lakers vs Celtics live stream: TV channels, date, time

The Lakers vs Celtics live stream takes place on Saturday, March 8.
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 12:30 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S.ESPN, ESPN3, ABC via Sling TV / ESPN Plus
• U.K.TNT Sports / Discovery Plus
• AUSKayo Sports (7-day free trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Lakers destroyed the Celtics to the tune of 117-96 when they met in January — and that was when they were struggling for form before Luka Doncic's arrival. They're not anymore. The Lakers have won eight straight to soar up to the No.2 spot in the Western Conference, and nobody's been able to work out how to handle the two-header monster that is Doncic and LeBron James.

Will the Celtics be the first? Despite having the deepest roster in the NBA and being well on their way to breaking the 3-point record, there's a sense that the Celtics are yet to unlock their full potential. Jayson Tatum was made to eat humble pie by the Cavaliers last week as Boston squandered a huge early lead, and he won't stand to be humiliated again.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action with our how to watch NBA live streams guide.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Lakers vs Celtics live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for NBA fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Lakers vs Celtics game is being shown on ESPN, ESPN3 and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

It also carries TNT, which is another of the main NBA broadcasters this season, while you can add NBA TV via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

Sling TV

You can get ESPN, ESPN3 and TNT on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

The game is also being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99/month.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Lakers vs Celtics game is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the U.K.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in Australia will find Lakers vs Celtics live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Lakers vs Celtics game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Plus there's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Lakers vs Celtics live stream in Canada?

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN+ and Sportsnet share the NBA rights in Canada, but the Lakers vs Celtics game appears to have somehow slipped through the cracks.

That means you'll need an NBA League Pass subscription in order to tune in. Plans start at CA$19.99 per month or CA$72.99 per season.

If you're on holiday in Canada from the U.S., U.K. or Australia, one of the best VPN services will help you tap into your home coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives inside ahead of the Mavericks vs Celtics NBA game
Mavericks vs Celtics live stream — How to watch NBA 2024-25 online without cable today, team news
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates ahead of the 2024 NBA Play-offs
Celtics vs Spurs live stream — How to watch NBA 2024-25 online without cable
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on December 20, 2024 during the NBA 2024-25 season
NBA live stream 2024-25 — How to watch basketball online on Sling TV without cable
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Western Conference All-Stars in the third quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 — live stream online from anywhere, schedule, rosters
Detroit Red Wings right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (11) skates with the puck during the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.
Red Wings vs Blue Jackets live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2025 online, TV channel, start time
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant victorious after winning championship vs Boston Celtics. His story is told in three-part documentary Kobe: The Making of a Legend.
How to watch 'Kobe: The Making of a Legend' online and from anywhere
Latest in Sports
Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during a Premier League match in February 2025
Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online
Los Angeles, CA - March 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers along with teammate Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks in the first half of a NBA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of Lakers vs Celtics, March 2025
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time
Jonas Vingegaard competing in the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, in Portugal in 2025
Paris-Nice 2025: how to watch the UCI World Tour stage race via live stream online
Lotte Kopecky training in Spain in 2024
Strade Bianche 2025 live stream: How to watch the spectacular cycling race online
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during an ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai in February 2025
India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy final
Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France scores a try ahead of the Ireland vs France Six Nations 2025 showdown
Ireland vs France live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online, O'Mahony starts, Ntamack recalled
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 price rumors and predictions — everything we've heard so far
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge latest leak hints at good news for pricing
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple confirms Siri 2.0 is delayed — 'it’s going to take us longer than we thought'
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 8 (#636)
MacBook Air M4 vs. MacBook Air M1
MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M1: 7 biggest upgrades
Switch 2 and Mario
Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing just revealed Wi-Fi 6 and NFC — but that's not all
More about sports
Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during a Premier League match in February 2025

Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online
Alex Pereira celebrates with hands aloft after his TKO victory in the light heavyweight championship fight at UFC 307.

UFC 313 live stream — how to watch Pereira vs Ankalaev online from anywhere, full card
Lord Frederick Trenchard (played by Ben Wainwright) and Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater) take centre stage in &quot;Belgravia: The Next Chapter&quot;

How to watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online from anywhere in the world
See more latest