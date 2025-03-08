Lakers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time

Saturday's Lakers vs Celtics live stream serves up what stands to be the arch-rivals' sole meeting in Boston this season. The way the Lakers wiped the floor with the Celtics in their recent encounter on the west coast, TD Garden will be a powder keg — you can watch Lakers vs Celtics live from anywhere with a VPN.

The Lakers destroyed the Celtics to the tune of 117-96 when they met in January — and that was when they were struggling for form before Luka Doncic's arrival. They're not anymore. The Lakers have won eight straight to soar up to the No.2 spot in the Western Conference, and nobody's been able to work out how to handle the two-header monster that is Doncic and LeBron James.

Will the Celtics be the first? Despite having the deepest roster in the NBA and being well on their way to breaking the 3-point record, there's a sense that the Celtics are yet to unlock their full potential. Jayson Tatum was made to eat humble pie by the Cavaliers last week as Boston squandered a huge early lead, and he won't stand to be humiliated again.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action with our how to watch NBA live streams guide.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Lakers vs Celtics live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for NBA fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Lakers vs Celtics game is being shown on ESPN, ESPN3 and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

It also carries TNT, which is another of the main NBA broadcasters this season, while you can add NBA TV via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

You can get ESPN, ESPN3 and TNT on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

The game is also being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99/month.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Lakers vs Celtics game is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the U.K.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in Australia will find Lakers vs Celtics live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Lakers vs Celtics game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Plus there's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Lakers vs Celtics live stream in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN+ and Sportsnet share the NBA rights in Canada, but the Lakers vs Celtics game appears to have somehow slipped through the cracks.

That means you'll need an NBA League Pass subscription in order to tune in. Plans start at CA$19.99 per month or CA$72.99 per season.

If you're on holiday in Canada from the U.S., U.K. or Australia, one of the best VPN services will help you tap into your home coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide