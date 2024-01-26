Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

The Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream sees the last non-league side left in the FA Cup travel to Portman Road on Saturday as they look to keep their dream run alive against a side chasing promotion to the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream, date, time, channels The Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream takes place on Saturday, January 27.

► Time 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

On paper, there should only be one winner in this game. Ipswich Town have lost just one of their last 12 matches and currently sit second in the Championship. Maidstone, meanwhile, sit fifth in the National League South and have lost their last two matches.

However, the FA Cup is known for shocks and The Stones have already upset the odds by beating League Two side Barrow and League One play-off hopefuls Stevenage. Can the fairytale continue?

Ipswich have been superb under Kieran McKenna all season and fought back against runaway Championship leaders Leicester to earn a point earlier in the week. While it was an important result, the 1978 FA Cup winners have now drawn five of their last seven league games.

Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to get a Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream where you are.

How to watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United on BBC or stream it online via BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Ipswich Town vs Maidstone live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United in Canada

Canadians can watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United and every other FA Cup game live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service costs AU$9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and includes access to MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus, as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.