Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
It's 22 years since Ipswich and Fulham last met in the top flight
The Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream is where the season really begins for the Tractor Boys, who'll see this as their first winnable game of the campaign — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream takes place on Saturday, August 31.
► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST ( Sept. 1)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Kieran McKenna's men were given the cruelest possible start by the fixture schedulers, and it's little surprise they were defeated by both Liverpool and Man City. They acquitted themselves admirably in each game, though on both occasions they were caught out at left-back.
While Leif Davis' combative style gets the fans off their seats, he's had a direct hand in three of the six goals Ipswich Town have conceded so far. The last winger McKenna wants to see him face is Adama Traore, Fulham's steam train who terrorized Leicester last weekend, laying on an assist for Emile Smith Rowe in the process. It was the perfect start for the former Arsenal fan-favorite, and the Fulham faithful are looking forward to seeing him dovetail with Rodrigo Muniz.
Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Ipswich Town vs Fulham and watch the game.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Can you watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in the U.K.?
Unfortunately, there will be no Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream in the U.K.. That's because broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs, to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.
Americans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.
For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 games, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in Canada
Canadians can watch the Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$225 (that's CA$18.75 per month)
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into their usual stream.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in Australia
Aussies can watch the Ipswich Town vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AU$24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for AU$229.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.
Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in New Zealand
Kiwis can access an Ipswich Town vs Fulham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.
Those who want to catch the game on TV should tune into Sky Sport 4.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.