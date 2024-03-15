Formula E Brazil live stream 2024: How to watch Sao Paulo ePrix free online

If you like your motorsport with a competitive edge, Formula E has it in spades. The opening three races of the season have been won by three different drivers from three different teams, while the winner of the truly bonkers inaugural Sao Paulo ePrix last year, Mitch Evans, hasn't even made a podium yet.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Formula E Brazil from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The front three were separated by just 0.507s when they crossed the Sambadrome street circuit's finish line last year, at the end of a thriller of a race that witnessed 114 overtakes in total, including 11 lead changes.

As is the case again now, Evans hadn't made a single podium before his Sao Paulo triumph, though that probably won't provide much consolation for the New Zealander, whose new teammate Nick Cassidy has taken to Jaguar TCS Racing like a house on fire. He's the only driver to have made every podium so far, and leads TAG Heuer Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein by 19 points in the championship.

Read on as we explain how to watch Formula E Brazil live streams from anywhere with a VPN. We’ve also listed the full Sao Paulo ePrix schedule below so you won't miss a moment.

FREE Formula E Brazil live streams

Formula E Brazil 2024 is being live streamed for FREE on Roku Channel in the U.S., Servus in Austria and RTBF in Belgium. The race is also being live streamed on the Formula E YouTube channel everywhere Formula E doesn't have a broadcaster.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Sao Paulo ePrix coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Formula E Brazil live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Sao Paulo ePrix live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for Formula E fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus or another website and watch the 2024 Sao Paulo ePrix.

How to watch Formula E Brazil live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every session of the Sao Paulo ePrix is being shown on Roku Channel in the U.S..

The Roku Channel app comes automatically with any Roku TV or device, but it’s also available for download on mobile phones and tablets. You can also access it on the web. The Roku Channel doesn’t force you to register for an account (you can watch as a guest) but signing up allows you to continue watching content on another device.

It shares Formula E rights with CBS Sports Network and Paramount Plus, but this race is exclusive to Roku Channel.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Formula E Brazil live streams by using a good VPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch Formula E Brazil live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show Formula E Brazil live streams in Canada. The race will be on TS4 and TSN+. Qualifying will be on TSN+ only.

The streaming service lets you access all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Formula E Brazil live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Formula E Brazil live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British Formula E fans can watch Sao Paulo ePrix live streams on TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

Both Qualifying and the race itself are being shown on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use a good VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Formula E Brazil live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Formula E Brazil live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Stan also has the rights to Champions League and Europa League football, plus Indycar and the World Endurance Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a good VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Formula E Brazil schedule 2024

The 2024 Sao Paulo ePrix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 (Mar. 15) 7:25 p.m. 3:25 p.m. / 12:25 p.m. 6:25 a.m. (Sat) Practice 2 (Mar. 16) 10:25 a.m. 6:25 p.m. / 3:25 a.m. 9:25 p.m. Qualifying (Mar. 16) 12:40 p.m. 8:40 a.m. / 5:40 a.m. 11:40 p.m. ePrix (Mar. 16) 5:03 p.m. 1:03 p.m. / 10:03 a.m. 4:03 a.m. (Sun)