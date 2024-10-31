England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

Saturday's England vs New Zealand live stream is a mouth-watering curtain-raiser for this year's 21 Autumn International matches that will run through November. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

England vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates The England vs New Zealand live stream takes place on Saturday, November 2

► Time: 3:10 p.m. GMT / 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT / 4:10 a.m. NZT (Nov. 3)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus

• NZ — Sky Sport

The stadium formerly known as Twickenham (this is the first England international to be played under its new Allianz Stadium guise), sees the unpredictable hosts try and get a home win over the All Blacks for the first time since 2012. Yes, there's been an astonishing draw and famous World Cup semi-final win since then, but this is one monkey that Steve Borthwick would gladly remove from the nation's back.

England have flickered on and off since he took the reins and their 2-0 series defeat in New Zealand in July could easily have gone the other way. Head coach Scott Robinson hasn't wholly steadied the ship that was bestowed on him. His All Blacks finished second in this year's Rugby Championship, including a humbling defeat to Argentina in Wellington.

It's tricky to know which way this will go and could be a telling litmus test for the northern hemisphere against southern hemisphere encounters that will run throughout the month. Read on to see your England vs New Zealand live stream options this Saturday and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch England vs New Zealand 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. England vs New Zealand kicks off at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL

How to watch England vs New Zealand 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2024 England vs New Zealand live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the England vs New Zealand online as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including England vs New Zealand. Build-up starts at 2 p.m. GMT on TNT Sports 2, before moving over to TNT Sports 1 for kick-off.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this All Blacks game against England — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch All Blacks live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

England vs New Zealand will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 2:10 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN has been announced as the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including England vs New Zealand live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

