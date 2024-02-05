Brentford vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

The Brentford vs Man City live stream features a home side hoping to make it three wins in a row against Pep Guardiola's side, but will the returning Erling Haaland have something to say about that? You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Man City live stream takes place today (Monday, Feb. 5).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 6)

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV

• U.K. —Sky Sports

Brentford did the double over Man City last season, winning 2-1 away and by a single Ethan Pinnock goal at the Gtech Community Stadium, but the Bees have so far struggled to repeat the form that led them to a top-half finish. They've taken just three points from the last 21 available, but with chief goalscorer Ivan Toney back from his ban, head coach Thomas Frank will be hoping he can help to reverse their fortunes and pull away from the relegation zone.

It's a sign of Man City's almost unstoppable power that even in a season when they've been below par they're still within touching distance of Premier League leaders Liverpool. With Erling Haaland returning to the squad for his team's win over Burnley last week, the striker could make his first start since the beginning of December. City have lost two of their last four away games in London, but if the Norwegian goal machine is back in the side their troubles in the capital could be over.

Tune into the Brentford vs Man City live stream to find out whether lightning will strike three times for Man City. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream by using a VPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Brentford vs Man City live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Brentford vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.