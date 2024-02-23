Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Gunners are looking for revenge when the Magpies come to town in the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Arsenal are the most inform team in the Premier League. The Gunners are on a five-game winning streak, having scored a remarkable 21 goals and conceded just two in that period. They may be in 3rd place but they’ve got their sights firmly on the Premier League trophy. This match also offers Arsenal a chance for revenge after a controversial defeat to Newcastle back in November. In the aftermath of that loss, manager Mikel Arteta went on an extraordinary rant labeling the match a “disgrace”, so expect a feisty encounter here.

Arsenal’s recent scoring record doesn’t make for pleasant reading for a Newcastle side that simply cannot stop leaking goals. The Magpies are undefeated in their last four (two wins, and two draws), but during those games have conceded nine goals, and if you include their defeats to Man City and Liverpool in early January, the tally rises to 16. At least Eddie Howe will be comforted by the potential return of striker Alexander Isak and former Arsenal player Joe Willock. Neither will sure up Newcastle’s leaky defense, but they both offer something in attack and the Magpies might have to outscore the Gunners to take anything from this match.

Another worrying omen for Newcastle is their truly horrendous record at the Emirates Stadium. You have to go back to November 2010 for their last three points at the ground. Although, the Magpies did grind out a respectable point at the stadium last season in another game that saw Arteta lose his cool by the end.

Between Arsenal’s fine scoring form, and Newcastle’s inability to stop conceding, the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream should be a goal fest. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — has the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

