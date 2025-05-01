How to watch 2000 Guineas 2025: live stream Newmarket racing online
Field Of Gold and Shadow of Light are set to shine at Rowley Mile
Newmarket hosts the first Classics of the flat season, beginning with the 2000 Guineas Stakes on Saturday, followed by the 1000 Guineas Stakes on Sunday. Both races are staged on the Rowley Mile, but the 2000 Guineas is open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies, while the 1000 Guineas is strictly fillies-only.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2000 Guineas live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
The 2025 2000 Guineas takes place on Saturday, May 3.
► Post time: 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. PT / 3:35 p.m. BST / 12:35 a.m. AEST (Sunday)
• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)
• IRE — Virgin Media Play (FREE STREAM)
• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
After romping to victory on this very racecourse in April's Craven Stakes, Field Of Gold has been installed at the 2000 Guineas favorite. The imposing John and Thady Gosden-trained specimen is out to prove that Notable Speech — who last year became the first horse in 86 years to win the 2000 Guineas having not raced as a two-year-old — was a one-off.
Last year's champion was trained by Charlie Appleby, who's pinning his hopes on the Middle Park-Dewhurst double-winning Shadow Of Light this Saturday. With Twain no longer running, Aidan O’Brien's brightest hope is Expanded, who finished second to Shadow Of Light on the Rowley Mile in October.
Joseph O’Brien-trained Scorthy Champ looks another real contender too, having won the National Stakes at Curragh in September.
Read on as we explain where to watch 2000 Guineas live streams where you are. We've also listed the runners and riders at the bottom of this page.
How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams for FREE
Racing fans in the U.K., Ireland and Australia can watch 2000 Guineas live streams for FREE.
In the U.K. ITV1 and ITVX have live coverage; it's on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland; Racing.com is showing it on TV and online in Australia.
But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for that free 2000 Guineas coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K. service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch 2000 Guineas live.
How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.S.
Bad news, Americans — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2000 Guineas in the U.S..
If you're on holiday in the U.S. from the U.K., Ireland or Australia, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the Guineas Festival. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., ITV1 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of all three days of the 2025 Guineas Festival. Live coverage starts at 2 p.m. BST on Friday, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The 2000 Guineas is set to begin at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday; the 1000 Guineas is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual 2000 Guineas live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in Canada
The 2000 Guineas hasn't found a broadcasting partner in Canada either.
If you're on holiday in Canada, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the Guineas Festival. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in Australia
In Australia, the Racing.com TV channel and the Racing.com website are providing a free 2000 Guineas live stream.
The 2000 Guineas starts at 12:35 a.m. AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning; the 1000 Guineas is scheduled for 12:35 a.m. on Sunday night/Monday morning.
If you aren't in Australia right now, you can still follow your usual Guineas Festival live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
2000 Guineas runners and riders 2025
- Benevento; D Egan
- Camille Pissarro; TBA
- Cosmic Year; TBA
- Expanded; TBA
- Field Of Gold; K Shoemark
- Green Impact; TBA
- Henri Matisse; TBA
- Jonquil; TBA
- Ruling Court; TBA
- Scorthy Champ; TBA
- Seagulls Eleven; Tom Marquand
- Serengeti; TBA
- Shadow Of Light; TBA
- Tornado Alert; S De Sousa
- Twain; TBA
- Wimbledon; Harry Davies
- Yah Mo Be There; J P Spencer
