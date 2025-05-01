How to watch 2000 Guineas 2025: live stream Newmarket racing online

Newmarket hosts the first Classics of the flat season, beginning with the 2000 Guineas Stakes on Saturday, followed by the 1000 Guineas Stakes on Sunday. Both races are staged on the Rowley Mile, but the 2000 Guineas is open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies, while the 1000 Guineas is strictly fillies-only.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2000 Guineas live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2000 Guineas live streams: start time, TV channels The 2025 2000 Guineas takes place on Saturday, May 3.

► Post time: 10:35 a.m. ET / 7:35 a.m. PT / 3:35 p.m. BST / 12:35 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• IRE — Virgin Media Play (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

After romping to victory on this very racecourse in April's Craven Stakes, Field Of Gold has been installed at the 2000 Guineas favorite. The imposing John and Thady Gosden-trained specimen is out to prove that Notable Speech — who last year became the first horse in 86 years to win the 2000 Guineas having not raced as a two-year-old — was a one-off.

Last year's champion was trained by Charlie Appleby, who's pinning his hopes on the Middle Park-Dewhurst double-winning Shadow Of Light this Saturday. With Twain no longer running, Aidan O’Brien's brightest hope is Expanded, who finished second to Shadow Of Light on the Rowley Mile in October.

Joseph O’Brien-trained Scorthy Champ looks another real contender too, having won the National Stakes at Curragh in September.

Read on as we explain where to watch 2000 Guineas live streams where you are. We've also listed the runners and riders at the bottom of this page.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams for FREE

Racing fans in the U.K., Ireland and Australia can watch 2000 Guineas live streams for FREE.

In the U.K. ITV1 and ITVX have live coverage; it's on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland; Racing.com is showing it on TV and online in Australia.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for that free 2000 Guineas coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Americans — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2000 Guineas in the U.S..

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., ITV1 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of all three days of the 2025 Guineas Festival. Live coverage starts at 2 p.m. BST on Friday, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2000 Guineas is set to begin at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday; the 1000 Guineas is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2000 Guineas hasn't found a broadcasting partner in Canada either.

How to watch 2000 Guineas live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Racing.com TV channel and the Racing.com website are providing a free 2000 Guineas live stream.

The 2000 Guineas starts at 12:35 a.m. AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning; the 1000 Guineas is scheduled for 12:35 a.m. on Sunday night/Monday morning.

2000 Guineas runners and riders 2025

Benevento; D Egan

Camille Pissarro; TBA

Cosmic Year; TBA

Expanded; TBA

Field Of Gold; K Shoemark

Green Impact; TBA

Henri Matisse; TBA

Jonquil; TBA

Ruling Court; TBA

Scorthy Champ; TBA

Seagulls Eleven; Tom Marquand

Serengeti; TBA

Shadow Of Light; TBA

Tornado Alert; S De Sousa

Twain; TBA

Wimbledon; Harry Davies

Yah Mo Be There; J P Spencer

