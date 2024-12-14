Salute to Veterans Bowl livestream: How to watch South Alabama vs WMU college football game online from anywhere

The Salute to Veterans Bowl livestream features South Alabama vs. WMU and helps kick off the 2024 college football bowl season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Dec. 15) / 1 p.m. AEST (Dec. 15)

The 2024 college football bowl season kicks off on Saturday, December 14. The primetime matchup that day is the 14th Salute to Veterans Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, This year is a special game because it features the first-ever matchup of South Alabama vs. WMU.

These two teams should be evenly matched. The South Alabama Jaguars, led by first-year head coach and former standout Texas quarterback Major Applewhite, are looking to close out the season on a high note. The team lost two of their last four and finished the college football regular season with a 6-6 record. With the departure of standout running back Fluff Bothwell, the Jaguars will rely on quarterback Gio Lopez to carry the team to a final victory in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Western Michigan Broncos are thankful to be bowl-bound after losing three of their last four and finishing 6-6 on the season. While hopes were higher for WMU after a 5-3 start, quarterback Hayden Wolff and the Broncos can finish the season on a high note with a win in Montgomery this weekend. Will South Alabama do their home-state proud, or will WMU walk away victorious on Saturday? Tune into the Salute to Veterans Bowl livestream to find out.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. WMU livestream.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU livestream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. WMU livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU livestream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since the Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU livestream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, you cannot watch the Salute to Veterans Bowl in the U.K. Sky Sports typically offers select games from both the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but the Salute to Veterans Bowl featuring South Alabama vs. WMU isn't currently scheduled to air.

Still, if you want to watch future NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU livestream in Australia

In Australia, the Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. WMU livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week. But despite this being an ESPN game, it will not be shown on Kayo Sports through its ESPN deal.

How to watch Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs WMU livestream in Canada

If you're in Canada, the Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. WMU will be on TSN1 and TSN5. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football live streams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

