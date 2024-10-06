Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Multan, start time

The top-class cricket continues with the Pakistan vs England live stream between October 7 – 11, 2024. It's a tantalising three-match Test series as England tour Pakistan. It all begins at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 live stream live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 live stream live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: October 7–11

► Times: 1.30 a.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT (Oct. 6.) / 6:30 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. IST / 4:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The visitors' "Bazball" brand of cricket might have some detractors, but it provides plenty of excitement. Skipper Ben Stokes's fitness is in doubt but there is plenty of young talent in the travelling party to look out for, with the likes of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir making the trip. Given the importance of spin on the sub-continent, Jack Leach is involved too.

Pakistan are under pressure. They have won just three of their last 17 tests. This includes two defeats by Bangladesh in their last series. There is no doubt that new coach Jason Gillespie needs to start turning things around. The Aussie would like nothing more than to begin that by beating England.

Here's how to watch every ball of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test live stream from anywhere.

Watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Pakistan vs England Test match 2024 around the world

Here's where to watch the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match 2024 around the world:

Watch Pakistan vs England live streams in the U.S.

Watch Pakistan vs England 2024 live streams from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs England series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to Pakistan vs England watch live in the U.K.

All the Pakistan vs England test series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 1st test 2024 live in Pakistan

The Pakistan vs England coverage in Pakistan will be split between PTV Sports, where it is available for FREE, A-Sports and Ten Sports on television. It will be available to live stream via Tamasha.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 1st test 2024 live in India

The 2024 Pakistans vs England test series will be televised on India's Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 live streams in Australia and New Zealand

Unfortunately for Aussies and Kiwis, the Pakistan vs England test series is not being broadcast in their countries. However this could change and we will keep you up to date.

Travelling in Australia and New Zealand from a country where the test series is being shown? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

Pakistan vs England test series 2024 squads

These are the Pakistan vs England test series 2024 squads:

Pakistan

Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

England

Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes