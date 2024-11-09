Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream 2024 — how to watch Phoenix Raceway season finale

The 2024 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream comes from Phoenix Raceway, where championship four Tyler Reddick (23XI), William Byron (Hendrick), Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney (both Penske) will jostle for the crown in the season finale — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

2024 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream takes place on Sunday, November 10.

► Time: 3:31 p.m. ET / 12:31 p.m. PT / 8:31 p.m. GMT / 7:31 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

NBC will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green from 2 p.m.; the command to start engines will be given at 3:21 p.m.; the green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:31 p.m. (times ET).

A full field of drivers will be out in force in Avondale, Arizona, which means the Nascar champion might not necessarily be the race winner. It's only happened once since the current format was introduced — last year, when Blaney was pipped to the post by Ross Chastain.

He secured the Bill France Cup by virtue of being the first of the championship four drivers to cross the line, though if he's to defend his title this Sunday he'll want to do so in a blaze of glory.

While Blaney and his teammate Logano have left Phoenix Raceway as champions before, this is new ground for Byron, who controversially made the cut on points, and regular season ace Reddick. Read on to find out how to watch 2024 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live streams where you are.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series Championship Race in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series Championship Race from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the season finale on your usual subscription? You can still watch the 2024 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race and watch it as normal.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series Championship Race in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Premier Sports 2 is showing the Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream in the U.K.. The service also has the rights to La Liga soccer, and a subscription starts at £10/month if you're willing to commit to a year.

The command to start engines will be given at 8:21 p.m. GMT. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:31 p.m. GMT.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nascar Cup Series Championship Race in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Nascar Cup Series Championship Race live stream on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer, including the NFL, F1 and AEW, and costs from $8/month CAD plus tax.

Canadians trapped abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Can you watch Nascar Cup Series Championship Race in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports have the rights to Nascar in Australia, though at the time of writing there's no sign of the 2024 Nascar Cup Series Championship Race in either of the services' schedules.

We'll let you know if anything changes.

If you're Down Under from the U.S., U.K. or Canada, you can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide