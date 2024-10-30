FREE La Liga live streams: How to watch the 2024/25 La Liga season online from anywhere

The 2024/25 La Liga season is shaping up to be one of the best in living memory - and we have you covered for where to watch free La Liga streams. With the campaign now well under way, we'll help you tune into every key game in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid are the defending champions, but Barcelona have improved under Hansi Flick and are aiming to challenge for the title. Elsewhere, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao are among the teams striving for Champions League qualification. Some of the best players in the world ply their trade in Spain, from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann.

Our guide below explains how to watch free La Liga live streams around the world, complete with links to your nearest broadcaster. From matches involving Real Madrid and Barcelona to other high-stakes derbies, consider this your go-to source for watching Spanish soccer.

Annoyingly, the price of cable TV alternatives and streaming services can vary wildly from country to country so we'll explain how to save your pennies – and even benefit from a free La Liga stream and full replay where you are.

How to watch free La Liga streams

You can watch La Liga live streams for FREE on the GXR World website in India.

Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent this season. The commentary is in English.

Viewers in the UK will also be able to enjoy a handful of games completely FREE via ITVX.

Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad – we recommend that you try NordVPN risk-free.

How to watch La Liga live streams in the U.S.

If you want to watch La Liga live streams in the US, ESPN+ is the place to go. You can bag ESPN Plus for $10.99/month or $16.99/month with the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundle.

Cord-cutters can stream ESPN+ via Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. We believe Sling (from $40/month) is the best choice for La Liga fanatics as it provides great-value live coverage for viewers who plan to watch Spanish soccer.

Remember: if you are usually based in the U.S. but are out of the country, you can watch the services you already subscribe to with our recommended VPN.

Cut the cord with Sling TV. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (selected regions) or Sling Orange to watch ESPN. Or combine them both for $55/month. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

How to watch La Liga live streams in the U.K.

To watch La Liga live streams in the U.K., you need to head to Premier Sports' dedicated Spanish soccer channel, LaLigaTV. A La Liga-only subscription costs £7.99 per month, but for £15.99 per month you also get access to selected soccer games from Germany, Scotland and South America, plus rugby, ice hockey, MMA and motorsport.

Ten La Liga matches - all involving at last one of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid - will be shown on ITV this season.

And remember, if you are traveling abroad, you could subscribe to NordVPN and use it to unblock your usual free La Liga stream and watch it as if you were back home.

How to watch La Liga live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch La Liga live streams on beIN Sports Connect and beIn Sports for the 2024/25 campaign.

Subscriptions to beIN Sports costs from $14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account as if you were back home in Oz.

How to watch La Liga live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch La Liga live streams on TSN+. Standalone digital streaming service TSN+ currently costs from $8/month CAD plus tax and delivers a host of live sports including NFL, F1 and AEW.

Canadians trapped abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

How to watch La Liga live streams in New Zealand

beIN Sports is the place to find catch La Liga live streams in New Zealand. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Are you a Kiwi traveling or living abroad? Access your usual subscription with a market-leading VPN like NordVPN.

How to stream La Liga with a VPN

With a little planning, you can watch the 2024/25 La Liga season unfold from just about anywhere on the planet. Whether it's a free La Liga stream or a paid streaming service, you can use NordVPN (save up to 70%) to tap into your usual live coverage when traveling abroad.

NordVPN, our most recommended VPN for streaming and privacy, makes it really easy to change your virtual location at the touch of a button. Globe-trotting La Liga fans can be away in the States one minute and back home in Australia the next. Our round-up of the best VPN services is the place to find full details.

