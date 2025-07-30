Microsoft study reveals the 40 jobs AI is most likely to replace — and 40 that are safe (for now)

A newly released Microsoft Research study has ranked 40 occupations it believes are most at risk from advanced AI tools, including writing and journalism roles, customer support and data analysis.

At the same time, the study identifies 40 jobs with minimal AI exposure, particularly those that require a physical presence or hands-on interaction.

Here’s what it means for workers and industries in 2025.

What the study reveals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microsoft’s analysis introduces an “AI applicability score,” which is a metric designed to assess how aligned job tasks are with current AI capabilities like Copilot and ChatGPT.

Specifically, it measures how frequently AI tools are already used in those roles.

Topping the list are customer service representatives, who account for nearly 2.86 million workers.

Other highly vulnerable roles include writers, authors, journalists, editors, translators, interpreters and proofreaders.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The list also features sales and PR professionals, web developers, data scientists, and business analysts; all roles where AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot are already being used to streamline tasks and boost efficiency, raising questions about long-term job security.

Microsoft emphasizes that the study illustrates how AI can assist or enhance these roles, but critics note that automation may translate into outright job cuts, especially as companies look to streamline headcount.

Jobs "at risk" according to the study

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Customer Service Representatives

Sales Representatives of Services

Market Research Analysts

Management Analysts

Data Scientists

Public Relations Specialists

Technical Writers

Editors

Writers and Authors

News Analysts / Reporters / Journalists

Interpreters and Translators

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

Web Developers

Public Safety Telecommunicators

Business Teachers, Postsecondary

Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

Political Scientists

Historians

Mathematicians

Statistical Assistants

Demonstrators & Product Promoters

Models

Hosts and Hostesses

Concierges

Advertising Sales Agents

New Accounts Clerks

Counter and Rental Clerks

Telephone Operators

Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

Broadcast Announcers & Radio DJs

Brokerage Clerks

Farm & Home Management Educators

Telemarketers

Personal Financial Advisors

Interpreters / Translators (duplicate reference in original)

40 jobs considered safer from AI disruption

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Skills rooted in physical labor or requiring human touch are currently less automatable.

The least affected roles include manual labor and infrastructure operation (e.g., dredge operators, paving crews, roofers). Healthcare support like nursing assistants, surgical aides, phlebotomists and massage therapists.

Additionally, certain skilled trades and facility management roles are considered far less vulnerable to AI disruption.

These jobs typically require hands-on work or physical presence, tasks that current AI tools are not well-equipped to replicate.

The overall message is essentially: if your job involves manual labor, in-person interaction or physical precision, it’s likely to remain safer from automation, at least for now.

Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

Bridge and Lock Tenders

Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment

Commercial Divers

Construction Laborers

Continuous Mining Machine Operators

Cooks, Short Order

Derrick Operators, Oil and Gas

Dishwashers

Dredge Operators

Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers

Earth Drillers, Except Oil and Gas

Excavating and Loading Machine and Dragline Operators

Fallers (logging)

Fence Erectors

Floor Sanders and Finishers

Food Cooking Machine Operators and Tenders

Forest and Conservation Workers

Graders and Sorters, Agricultural Products

Highway Maintenance Workers

Insulation Workers, Mechanical

Janitors and Cleaners

Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers

Logging Equipment Operators

Mine Cutting and Channeling Machine Operators

Oil and Gas Rotary Drill Operators

Packaging and Filling Machine Operators and Tenders

Painters, Construction and Maintenance

Parking Lot Attendants

Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators

Pest Control Workers

Phlebotomists

Plasterers and Stucco Masons

Pourers and Casters, Metal

Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors

Roofers

Roustabouts, Oil and Gas

Structural Iron and Steel Workers

Tire Repairers and Changers

What this means for workers and industries

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tech industry leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have warned that entire job categories, especially in customer service, may disappear as AI becomes more capable.

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, warned that AI could eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white‑collar jobs within the next five years, potentially pushing unemployment rates as high as 10–20%, unless government and industry take proactive steps to prepare.

Office-based roles such as journalists, customer service representatives and data analysts are under increasing pressure as AI tools become more deeply integrated into daily workflows.

AI reduces demand for easily automated tasks like routine text review has also increased the need for complementary human skills such as digital literacy, teamwork and ethical decision-making.

In contrast, hands-on professions remain more resilient for now, though experts warn that robotics and automation could eventually reshape those fields as well.

What you can do

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Suppose your job appears on the AI-vulnerable list. In that case, it’s a good time to evaluate your skill risk and consider upskilling, particularly in areas where human judgment and creativity still matter.

Developing complementary skills like critical thinking, communication, ethical reasoning, and AI oversight can help you stay competitive as automation accelerates.

While AI won’t fully replace many roles, they’re likely to evolve into hybrid workflows that combine human expertise with machine efficiency, making adaptability a key asset for the future.

Final thoughts

Microsoft’s study reveals where the pressure is mounting. As AI tools like Copilot become more capable, organizations may push to replace or reallocate roles traditionally handled by humans.

Yet, remember, not all change is bad. With proactive upskilling and a strategic shift toward hybrid human-AI workflows, many careers may pivot rather than vanish completely, as generative AI itself evolves.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.