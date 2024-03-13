F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix is the final race before the Formula 1 summer break – and it takes place at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps, the fan-favorite circuit known for its epic Eau Rouge section.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Belgian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Belgian GP takes place on Sunday, July 28 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at Spa.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Belgian Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Belgian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Servus TV (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Belgian Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 12:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 3 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11.30 a.m. 6.30 a.m. / 3.30 a.m. 10.30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Belgian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 28. Here are the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

11 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

4 p.m. SAST – South Africa

6 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

7.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

9 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

10 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

1 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul. 29)

(Mon, Jul. 29) 3 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Jul. 29)

Belgian Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Will Pittenger / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Spa-Francorchamps_of_Belgium.svg)

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix takes place over 44 laps of the 7.004-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, July 28.

A hit with drivers and fans alike, the Grand Prix weekend at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, as Spa is officially called, is a bucket list item for any petrolhead. It combines rolling hills with huge high-speed straights that have left many an F1 engine smouldering.

Having hosted a (non-championship) Grand Prix as long ago as 1924, Spa is one of the oldest races on the F1 calendar. It's an unashamedly 'old school' track that looks picturesque to those watching on TV – but it can be deadly for drivers and cars.

The mix of challenging straights and whip-fast corners suits drivers at the peak of their powers. Keep an eye on the Eau Rouge, the thrilling sequence of bends that sees the drivers flick left, right and then up the hill through Raidillon.

The Belgian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time. The weather is notoriously difficult to predict, and the circuit is so long that it's not unusual for one corner to be bone dry while another is soaking wet, causing the pit wall all kinds of headaches.

Belgian Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Belgian GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix follows the Belgian GP on August 25, 2024.

Who won the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Belgian GP, finishing with a time of 1:22:30.450. Sergio Perez defeated Charles Leclerc for second.

What is the lap record at the Belgian Grand Prix? Valtteri Bottas holds the official lap record at Spa. Driving in the Mercedes, he posted a time of 1:46.286 at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton holds the unofficial lap record with a time of 1:41.252, set in 2020.

Belgian Grand Prix winners Michael Schumacher won the Belgian Grand Prix six times and Ayrton Senna won five times, including four consecutively from 1988 to 1991. Jim Clarke and Kimi Raikkonen have four wins apiece.

