Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Today‘s Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream sees the home side desperate not to set a new record for their worst start to a Premier League season when they welcome their north London neighbours today — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday Oct 27.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Crystal Palace remain winless in the Premier League this season after another defeat at Nottingham Forest last Monday night. It's a stark contrast from the pre-season confidence, which had many backing the Eagles to make a push for the European places, but their only victories so far have come against lower-league opposition in the Carabao Cup. Head coach Oliver Glasner shouldn't be judged on the result of this game against Spurs, but could be looking nervously towards the exit door if their run of bad form continues much longer.

Tottenham got back to winning ways last weekend with a 4-1 dismantling of local rivals West Ham. Mohammed Kudus gave the visitors the lead, but after the excellent Dejan Kulusevski had levelled things up shortly afterwards, West Ham totally collapsed at the back and Spurs plundered three goals in just eight second-half minutes. Can they make it back-to-back London derby victories here today?

Tune in to find out if Palace can end their winless run. Or will Spurs heap more misery on Oliver Glasner's side? Tune in to find out and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Crystal Palace vs Tottenham and watch the game.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because it has not been selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 2.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide