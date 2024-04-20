Coventry vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup 2024 semi-final online

The Coventry vs Man Utd live stream is a proper David and Goliath FA Cup tie, as the Championship side try to cause another major upset at Wembley — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Coventry vs Man Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Coventry vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, April 21.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. AEST (Apr. 22).

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try PIA 100% risk free

Despite their great cup run, Mark Robins’s side have faltered in the league and are stuck outside the playoff places. They beat high-flying Leeds earlier this month before losing to Southampton and Birmingham. Ellis Simms has scored five times for them so far in the FA Cup and they will be needing more of the same on Sunday.

This is arguably a make-or-break game for Erik ten Hag. He is under immense pressure after a fairly poor league season and defeat to lower league opposition could see him out in the summer. His cause is not helped by a crisis at centre-back. Harry Maguire is a doubt, alongside the already absent Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez.

Both these sides have a great history in this competition. The Sky Blues lifted the trophy in 1987, beating Tottenham Hotspur, while the Red Devils have won it on 12 occasions. This semi-final promises plenty of cup magic.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Coventry vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Coventry vs Man Utd on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Coventry vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as Private Internet Access.

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and we rate Private Internet Access (PIA) as one of the very best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services and it has top-level security features too. With servers across 80 countries, a real bargain of a price, it's easy to recommend. Give it a try. Save over 80% on your PIA subscription here

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, PIA is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN, such as PIA.

How to watch Coventry vs Man Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Coventry vs Man Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like PIA.

How to watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Coventry vs Man Utd. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. PIA is a great pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Coventry vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as PIA.