Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Spanish Supercopa final 2025 online from anywhere

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will feature Spain's two Clasico beasts competing for the first trophy of the season in the Spanish Supercopa final from Saudi Arabia — and you can watch the Supercopa final from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, date, time, channels The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream takes place on Sunday, January 12.

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 13).

• FREE — MatchTV (Russia)

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+

• Watch anywhere — try ProtonVPN risk-free

Goals in either half from Gavi and the returning Lamine Yamal were enough for Barcelona to secure a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Wednesday's first semi-final. Even better news for Hansi Flick was the decision by the Spanish government that the club have been given provisional permission to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor after Barça had failed to meet wage-cup requirements. The pair will now be available to play in the final.

Madrid will be looking to tie their fierce rivals' record 14 Supercopa titles after a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Mallorca in the second semi. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring just after the hour mark, with an own goal and Rodrygo adding an injury-time gloss. Los Blancos are top of La Liga, five points ahead of Barça, and will have a revenge mission in mind after los Cules won 4-0 at the Bernabeu in the sole meeting between the sides so far this season.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the Spanish Supercopa final wherever you are.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the Spanish Supercopa final is FREE to watch in Russia, where MatchTV offers free coverage. Traveling abroad? You can use ProtonVPN (save 64% below) to access your usual Russian stream from anywhere. Details below...

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. ProtonVPN is a great choice.

Exclusive deal Use ProtonVPN to watch your usual Supercopa live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Proton as one of the best VPNs for streaming. There's support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently 64% off with this deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ProtonVPN works great.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Russian citizen abroad wanting to watch the game, you'd select Russia from the list while you're abroad.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your regular service and Barcelona vs Real Madrid just like you would at home.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.S.

ABC will broadcast Supercopa final – the 259th Real Madrid-FC Barcelona 'El Clásico', on Sunday. ESPN Deportes will have Spanish-language coverage, while ESPN+ will stream the matches in English and Spanish.

Soccer fans can stream ABC live (in selected cities) with Sling TV. The Orange plan costs from $45.99/month but you can get 50% off your first month with this deal.

ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. Or, you can also stream ABC via Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

If you aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams on your usual provide by using a VPN, such as ProtonVPN.

Watch soccer on Sling with 50% off

Sling provides a way to watch a ton of soccer including the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa final. Sling Orange starts at $45.99/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market).

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off.

Can you watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. because no broadcaster has picked up the rights to show the Spanish Supercopa. We'll keep an eye out and if that changes, we'll update this page.

Fans visiting the U.K. from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ProtonVPN.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada?

Unfortunately, it's a similar situation in the Great White North, where no broadcaster has yet secured the rights to show the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

Fans visiting Canada from elsewhere can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ProtonVPN.

Can you watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia?

Yep, it's the same Down Under, where no broadcaster has been secured for Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

In Australia on vacation right now? You can simply use a VPN like ProtonVPN to watch all the action from your regular subscription as if you were back home.

Can you watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand?

And it's the same in New Zealand, too, where Barcelona vs Real Madrid has no confirmed broadcaster. If that changes, we'll update this page.

In New Zealand on vacation right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as ProtonVPN.

