This miniseries is one of the most harrowing crime dramas I’ve ever seen — why you should stream it now on Peacock

If you’re anything like me, you’re always on the hunt for a gripping thriller that doesn’t just entertain but stays with you. Preferably a miniseries or short show for me. I found mine by accident: a BBC series called "Thirteen," which is streaming on Peacock now.

Five episodes — that’s all it takes for this show to grab you by the throat and refuse to let go. It’s not just the premise, though, which is essentially about a young woman escaping captivity after 13 years. It’s the way everything unravels from there.

I was searching for one of my father's favorite British series when I found this instead. I ended up hooked, fast. And I've been showing it to my friends and family who can't get enough crime dramas since.

What is ‘Thirteen’ about?

When Ivy Moxham (Jodie Comer) stumbles out of the house where she’s been held prisoner since she was a teenager, you think you know what kind of story you’re in for. Trauma, eventual healing, and maybe a courtroom showdown. But "Thirteen" doesn’t follow most conventions. Instead, it dares to ask a much darker question: What happens when the victim isn’t as innocent as she seems?

Moxam found herself abducted at 13 and was held in a cellar for the previous 13 years in "Thirteen." The miniseries begins when she finally escapes and tells her story to the police and, soon, the press. The beginning of her new life is starting now, but not before she can recall what happened to her and have her kidnapper put to justice.

So many thrillers hinge on a single twist, one big reveal that reframes the entire story; "Thirteen" is different. Here, the tension isn’t just about what happened in that cellar but about who Ivy really is now that she’s out. Ivy’s story has holes. Her memories don’t always line up. And as much as you want to root for her, you start to ask the question the police are too afraid to say out loud: Can she be trusted?

This show lives in that grey area, and it’s chilling. There’s no clear villain, no easy answers. Ivy’s captor is still out there, but it's Ivy’s own mind that forces you to start asking questions.

Why you should ‘Thirteen’ on Peacock this weekend

Before "Killing Eve" or "The Last Duel," Jodie Comer became Ivy. And she is incredible. Her performance in "Thirteen" is raw and unsettling, equal parts vulnerable and volatile. There’s a moment in the second episode where she just switches, and it’s terrifying in the best way. You see the trauma, but there's also a brief glimpse of control in the most confounding way possible.

It’s one of those rare performances where you stop seeing the actor entirely. Comer disappears into Ivy so fully that you forget you’re watching a scripted show and instead witnessing someone coming undone in real time.

Beyond Comer's performance, part of what makes "Thirteen" linger in your mind isn’t the plot twists (though there are plenty), it’s the emotional complexity. This isn’t just a story about a girl who escapes but also about how trauma can rewrite your inner self. Even after the final credits roll, you’ll be asking yourself: What really happened in that cellar? And did Ivy ever actually escape?

It’s uncomfortable, sure. But it’s also exactly what I want from a great thriller: something that challenges me and unsettles me. And that's part of why I haven't forgotten it.

I wasn't the only one moved by this drama. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, it's holding an 88% rating out of 17 critic reviews.

MTV's Inkoo Kang praised Comer in her role, praising her as "fantastic" and writing, "Despite the intentional opacity of Comer's character in many scenes, she is fantastic, delivering an intensely physical performance that illustrates how often trauma manifests in the body."

It's easy to miss this BBC drama, especially since it shares a name with the 2003 film starring Nikki Reed and Evan Rachel Wood. But if you're a true crime fan or even if you're just seeking a drama to curl up with and lose yourself inside, "Thirteen" is a miniseries you should watch today