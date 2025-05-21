The best Bella Ramsey movie you’ve (probably) never seen is on Prime Video — and it’s a joyful coming-of-age comedy

Bella Ramsey’s star is very much on the rise. While most viewers were probably introduced to Ramsey via “Game of Thrones,” where they played the pint-sized-but-fierce Lyanna Mormont, it’s their turn as Ellie in HBO’s “The Last of Us” that has catapulted Ramsey to stardom.

However, it was Ramsey’s performance in the overlooked “Catherine Called Birdy” that convinced me they would eventually become a household name. This Amazon original movie debuted in October 2022 and remains available on Prime Video to this day.

Directed by Lena Dunham, it’s best described as a farcical medieval spin on Judy Blume’s coming-of-age classic “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Ramsey plays the eponymous role, a precocious young noble navigating growing up in 13th-century England.

It’s a fun concept for a comedy, and Ramsey shines in the lead role of Lady Catherine (but she prefers to be called Birdy). Plus, there’s also an excellent supporting cast with “Doctor Who’s” Billie Piper and “Sherlock’s” Andrew Scott adding to the star-studded British cast.

If you missed out on “Catherine Called Birdy,” and I suspect many people did as it’s a movie that seems to have largely sunk in the Prime Video abyss over the years, now is the perfect time to circle back, particularly if you’ve been enjoying Bella Ramsey’s work in “The Last of Us” on HBO.

What is ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ about?

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman, and set in 13th-century Lincolnshire, this comedy focuses on Catherine (Bella Ramsey), otherwise known as Birdy.

Birdy is a rebellious and free-spirited 14-year-old. Daughter of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott), she’s forced into an unwanted arrangement when her family’s financial situation takes a turn for the worse.

The Rollo plans to marry Birdy off to a wealthy suitor, but this is a plan that she’s not on board with. Determined to retain her independence and stick by the side of her mother, Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), as she carries out a difficult pregnancy, Birdy resolves to drive away any suitor that attempts to woo her.

Under the guidance of her stern but caring nursemaid (Lesley Sharp), Birdy is forced to face growing up, and also face the responsibility that comes with her place within the medieval society, even if that means leaving behind her family.

Stream ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ on Prime Video now

“Catherine Called Birdy” is an intentionally silly movie at its core. Its historical setting is used as a playground for all sorts of farcical hijinks, and each new character is introduced with an on-screen profile that offers comedic traits like “has a very sweaty handshake.”

It’s wonderfully irreverent throughout, and Ramsey very much steers into the skid in the eponymous role. While Birdy is often immature, she’s also plucky and headstrong, and easy to root for. Despite squabbles, Birdy's love for her family is evident, and Ramsay manages to make the protagonist both relatable and charming. Plus, they have great comedic timing.

However, the movie's secret comedic weapon is actually Andrew Scott, who leads my favorite gag in the flick where he inadvertently suggests that Birdy is suffering from “a little bit of pox” to excuse her rudeness during a banquet. This results in panicked cries of “smallpox” spreading. It’s a hilarious moment and sums up the movie’s largely wacky tone. Very little is taken seriously.

The movie's biggest drawback is the bloated runtime. Clocking in at almost 110 minutes, it probably should have been a tighter 90, and the early portions start to drag as viewers observe Birdy’s day-to-day existence without much in the way of narrative driving things forward. However, the pace quickens towards the end, and the conclusion is heartwarming and fitting.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a very strong 89% score from more than 130 reviews and has earned a coveted ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. “Bringing a beloved book brilliantly to life, Catherine Called Birdy proves a well-told coming-of-age story can feel fresh regardless of the period setting,” reads the site’s ‘Critics Consensus.’

“Catherine Called Birdy” is a silly and charming comedy. The movie doesn’t give Ramsey the material to showcase their dramatic depth, but it does let them off the chain when it comes to comedy (and they do say comedy is harder than drama!). It's saggy pacing holds it back from true greatness, but it’s an endearing coming-of-age story with a likable lead at its heart.

