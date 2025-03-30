Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Spring is here, and the best streaming services are blooming with tons of great new movies and shows. But when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down what to watch can become a headache.

Checking out a streamer's top 10 is a good way to cut through the noise quickly, but just because a show is trending doesn't guarantee its quality. With that in mind, we've scoured Prime Video's top 10 to highlight which buzzworthy shows are actually worth your time. Leading the pack this week is Prime Video's new Biblical epic "House of David," whose critically acclaimed first season ends on Thursday.

If that doesn't sound up your alley, the riveting crime drama "Bosch: Legacy's" third and final season has already cracked the top 10, and Prime Video's award-winning video game adaptation "Fallout" is worth revisiting with all the news about season 2.

So without further ado, let's dive into these three standout Prime Video shows that actually live up to the hype.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Sunday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Bosch: Legacy'

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Bosch: Legacy" is back for its third and final season, and the stakes have never been higher for former LAPD Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Based on characters from hit crime novels by Michael Connelly, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, this crime drama's latest season centers on a murder case that shines a light on some of Bosch’s darkest secrets — secrets his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) may not be ready to hear.

Meanwhile, he must protect his unlikely ally, district attorney candidate Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) in a brutal campaign while Maddie investigates a series of home robberies.

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to rejoin everyone's favorite no-nonsense detective on L.A.’s crime-dappled streets. It's just a bummer this will be Bosch's last outing (for now).

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘House of David’

House of David - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A bold new original series, "House of David," is holding strong in Prime Video's top 10, just behind "Wheel of Time" and "Reacher," so it's clear audiences can't get enough of this riveting Biblical drama. Hollywood loves an underdog tale, and "House of David" centers on the Bible’s most iconic: David defeating the mighty Goliath with nothing but a sling and a stone.

The show chronicles David's life, from his humble beginnings as a shepherd to his legendary battle with Goliath, his anointment by prophet Samuel, and his complex relationship with King Saul, whose pride threatens to be his downfall.

"House of David" is a gripping tale of power, prophecy, and betrayal, and with the season finale landing on Thursday (April 3), it's the perfect time to catch up on the show everyone's talking about.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘Fallout'

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I'm a huge "Fallout" fan, so I went into Prime Video's adaptation with some pretty high expectations. I'm happy to say it exceeded them, and I'm counting down the days until "Fallout" season 2, which could take us to my favorite locale from the series: New Vegas. The eight-episode first season is packed with Easter eggs for devoted fans, stunning production design, killer music, and the series’ signature irreverent humor.

"Fallout" centers around three characters, each from a different corner of the wasteland: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a spirited yet sheltered vault dweller stepping out into the world for the first time; Maximus (Aaron Moten), an ambitious recruit in the Brotherhood of Steel, a tech-obsessed paramilitary group; and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a former Hollywood star who survived the initial nuclear blast and has become a mutated gunslinging outlaw.

Their paths cross as they uncover the dark secret behind the vaults, which were sold as humanity’s last hope during a nuclear war, but their true purpose is far more sinister.

Watch it on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

3. "House of David" (2025)

4. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

5. "Invincible" (2021)

6. "The Chosen" (2017)

7. "Beast Games" (2024)

8. "Fallout" (2024)

9. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

10. "Cross" (2024)