5 must-watch thriller movies you can stream for free on Prime Video

Prime Video offers subscribers a wealth of movies, including a whole load of excellent thrillers. But did you know that Prime Video also offers a library of free movies that can be enjoyed even if you don’t want to cough up a monthly fee for Amazon’s premium membership program?

Yup, once called Freevee, the service has now been integrated into Prime Video proper, but the core remains the same, offering up a selection of free films.

What’s the catch? You will have to tolerate a few pesky ads, but that’s a worthwhile trade-off for loads of free movies, at least, in my opinion.

There’s no denying that Prime Video’s free movie library does contain a lot of duds, but among the direct-to-DVD dreck are some must-watch efforts, and I’m picking out the five best thriller movies you can stream for free on Prime Video below.

'The Hunt' (2020)

“The Hunt” was the victim of unfortunate release timing. It hit theaters just a week before the COVID-19 pandemic forced movie theaters across the country to shut down and this saw the flick fade into the void. It also caused a bit of a political uproar because of its satirical element, and its depiction of gun violence.

Now, years later, removed from the complicated circumstances of its release, it can be judged, and enjoyed, on its merits.

The movie opens with 12 strangers awakening in a forest clearing. They have no idea why they’ve been brought to this remote location, but then the shooting starts. It’s soon revealed that these working-class folks have been kidnapped as part of a cruel game played by the elite, and they’re going to be hunted for sport.

However, when one of the strangers (Betty Gilpin) turns the tables on her pursuers, the hunted quickly becomes the hunter.

'Vivarium' (2019)

Looking for a thriller that goes to some very weird places? Look no further than “Vivarium.” This surrealist thriller stars Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, and takes some not-so-subtle inspiration from David Lynch’s “Eraserhead.”

The strange story and the lack of definitive answers won’t appeal to all viewers, but if you don’t mind a movie that tasks you with connecting the dots yourself, you need to watch this slick and well-crafted journey into an unnerving nightmare.

Poots and Eisenberg play a young couple looking to buy a first house together. Visiting a sprawling suburban development called Yonder, they are alarmed when they attempt to leave the housing estate only to keep circling back to when they started, house number 9. Trapped amongst the sea of identical-looking houses, their ordeal is only just beginning.

'Coherence' (2013)

Okay, so laying my cards on the table, I haven’t actually seen “Coherence” for myself. However when my colleague described it as “one of the most mind-bending sci-fi thrillers ever made,” I knew I had to include it on this list. They’re not alone in their positive assessment either. The 2013 movie holds an impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie centers on eight friends at a dinner party who begin to experience strange events in the wake of a passing comet. That brief outline doesn’t give a whole lot way, but I’m informed this is a movie that’s better enjoyed the less you know. So if you can resist, I encourage you to watch without delving deeper. I know this one is on my weekend watchlist.

'Lake Mungo' (2008)

If you’re okay with your thrillers mixing in a big old scoop of horror too, then “Lake Mungo” is an unsettling experience that will linger long after the credits roll.

Presented as a documentary, “Lake Mungo” takes cues from “The Blair Witch Project,” and much like that cult classic, a sort of mysticism has formed around this Australian horror-thriller with some viewers even believing it’s not a movie, and is instead chronicling real-life events.

The movie (and don’t worry, I promise you it is just a movie) centers on the Palmer family, who begin to experience unexplainable paranormal events in the wake of their 16-year-old daughter Alice (Talia Zucker) drowning. As they investigate further, they also learn Alice was hiding some dark secrets from her family.

Just be warned, “Lake Mungo” isn’t a movie you want to watch alone as its most haunting moments are seriously unsettling.

'The One I Love' (2014)

Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss team up for this 2014 comedy-thriller about a husband and wife who travel to a secluded estate for a much-needed break. Their relationship is on the rocks, and they hope this trip away can revive the spark, but once there, they encounter a very strange situation that forever alters the way they see each other and themselves.

I’m being pretty vague above, I know. That’s because this is another thriller that works best when you know very little ahead of time. To explain the “strange situation” would rob the movie of much of its early intrigue. But just know, “The One I Love” is a thoughtful flick combining a unique premise, strong performances and an interesting insight into marriage.

