Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching

The Prime Video top 10 is a great starting point when looking for something to watch on the Amazon streaming service. This ever-changing ranking gives you a snapshot look at the movies drawing the most attention from the platform’s subscribers.

After several weeks of dominance, “Jackpot!” has finally been displaced at the top of the charts, and its successor is more than worthy of holding the No. 1 position. One thing to note about the Prime Video top 10 is that a movie making the cut is no guarantee of quality, it’s not uncommon for a low-quality flick to find its way into the most-watched list ("Jackpot!" itself being a prime example).

So, to ensure you don’t waste your precious movie-watching time, I’m picking out the gems in the current Prime Video top 10. Note: This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Wednesday, September 18 at 7 a.m. ET.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Gifted’ (2017)

“Gifted” has come out of nowhere to claim the No. 1 spot on Prime Video and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this utterly charming little movie get some much-deserved attention. I’ve been championing this 2017 movie since it was released (I was fortunate enough to see it in theaters), and it’s the perfect tonic for the mid-week blues. In fact, it’s so darn lovely that I challenge you to watch and not come away with a big smile on your face by the end.

This easy-going comedy-drama centers on Frank Alder (Chris Evans), a former philosophy professor who acts as guardian of his 7-year-old niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace) following the death of his sister. While Frank is determined to ensure that Mary has a regular childhood, his plans are disrupted when Mary begins showing mathematical abilities well beyond her age. And when Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan), learns of Mary’s academic gifts she threatens to separate the pair if Mary’s talent isn’t nurtured to her rigorous standards.

Watch "Gifted" on Prime Video now

‘Transformers’ (2007)

With Linkin Park reuniting and embarking on a world tour, many millennials have got their greatest hits records on spin. One of the band’s biggest tracks is intimately tied to 2007’s “Transformers” as it features during the closing credits sequence, and its inclusion in the movie recently came back into the online discussion thanks to a new meme trend. I bring this up as it means that now is the perfect time to watch the first “Transformers” (which is a lot better than its awful sequels).

Based on the iconic Hasbro toys that spawned an ongoing multimedia franchise, “Transformers” centers on a never-ending war between the Autobots and Deceptions. With their home planet of Cybertron destroyed, they come to our world to continue their feud. Caught in the middle of this intergalactic conflict are various human characters, including Sam Witwicky (Shai LaBeouf), who might just hold the secret to defeating the villainous Megatron. This is a Michael Bay movie so expect lots of explosions and a generally patchy narrative. But it’s still pretty good fun.

Watch "Transformers" on Prime Video now

‘22 Jump Street’ (2014)

“21 Jump Street," a 2012 comedy reboot of a disposable ‘80s cop show, being such a cinematic success story felt like lightning in a bottle, but somehow the creative pairing of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller managed to recapture that magic in this sequel that is every bit of hilarious as it’s predecessor. Actually “22 Jump Street” might be even funnier, and that’s a very rare thing for a comedy sequel. Don’t worry, “The Hangover Part II” this is not.

Picking up a couple of years post “21 Jump Street”, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are back, and this time they’re going undercover at a local college. Their mission is to sniff out the supplier of a new synthetic drug. Once on campus, the two cops get pulled in opposite directions, and even start to question their partnership. It all leads to an all-action finale set during Spring Break vacation.

Watch "21 Jump Street" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Gifted" (2017) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Transformers" (2007) "Jackpot!" (2024) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009) "21 Jump Street" (2012) "Passengers" (2016) "The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring" (2001) "22 Jump Street" (2014) "Overboard" (2018)

