Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

As the fall season kicks off, Prime Video is keeping viewers entertained with a variety of shows dominating its top 10 list. But just because a show is trending doesn’t always mean it’s worth watching — some can miss the mark entirely. Still, it’s a handy way to see what’s grabbing attention right now on the streaming service.

To help you avoid the duds and find the gems, we’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 and handpicked three shows that stand out. From a gripping dark thriller set in a mysterious town to an action-packed story about undercover agents, these choices are sure to make your next binge-watch session a great one.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 11.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Recently, a show popped up in Prime Video’s top 10 and it caught my interest (even though it’s over six months old). Regardless, I decided to binge-watch a few episodes, and I’m genuinely enjoying it so far. The show in question is "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", a reimagining of the 2005 action-comedy movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The series goes down a different path though by making John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) strangers. They both land jobs with a secret spy agency that promises to give them a life of wealth and espionage. But in order to obtain this lifestyle, they must create new identities for themselves in an arranged marriage. This version brings a fresh twist by using action, comedy and classic romance to explore such a complex relationship.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'From'

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite shows ever has to be "From", and I’m happy to see it in the No.2 spot (I’m hoping it will take first place soon because it deserves it). With season 3 just around the corner, it makes sense why people are binge-watching the first two seasons again.

"From" is a horror-thriller that centers around a mysterious small town where anyone who enters cannot leave. The show follows a group of trapped residents as they struggle to survive and find answers, while facing terrifying, deadly creatures that look exactly like normal people. A group of newcomers try to figure out how they ended up in this strange, nightmarish town, and they quickly learn that the place has its own sinister rules and hidden dangers.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'The Boys'

The Boys | Season 1 - Official Trailer | Amazon Original - YouTube Watch On

"The Boys" season 4 ended almost two months ago, but it’s still going strong in the top 10. Set in a world where superheroes are not the selfless heroes they appear to be, "The Boys" offers a dark, satirical take on the superhero genre. These powerful figures are corrupt, egotistical and controlled by a powerful corporation called Vought International. The story follows two main groups: The Seven, Vought’s top team of superheroes, and The Boys, a vigilante group aiming to expose and take down the corrupt Supes.

At the heart of the story is Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), an ordinary guy who hates The Seven because one of them killed a loved one. Hughie teams up with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the leader of The Boys, who has his own vendetta against Homelander (Antony Starr), the most powerful and dangerous member of The Seven. Together, they go on a mission to bring down Vought.

Watch it now on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "From" (2022)

3. "The Boys" (2019)

4. "Judy Justice" (2021)

5. "Fallout" (2024)

6. "No Gain No Love" (2024)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "The Chosen" (2017)

9. "Call Me Bae" (2024)

10. "Mr. & Mrs Smith" (2024)