Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer’s constantly rotating list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great starting point. But blindly picking one of the current entries isn’t always advisable. After all, just because a movie ranks high on the Prime Video charts doesn’t guarantee its quality.

Case in point, “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black” currently holds the number four spot but has a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes (yikes!). So, to ensure you’re watching movies that are actually worth your time, I’m picking out the three movies in the Prime Video top 10 that are worth watching including a Tom Cruise action blockbuster and a very funny (and very rude) comedy about a trio of foulmouth prepubescent middle schoolers.

My picks are based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 8.30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, now let’s dive into the three movies on the streaming service you need to watch…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” (2023)

Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Nobody in Hollywood does action spectacle quite like Tom Cruise, and “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” once again sees the industry’s last true movie star fully commit with a host of jaw-dropping set piece stunts including a frantic car chase through the streets of Rome and a breathtaking mountaintop motorbike jump onto the roof of the luxury Orient Express train. Unfortunately, “Dead Reckoning” comes up a little short in the narrative department, but if you’re craving pure popcorn entertainment, there’s no franchise better than "Mission: Impossible".

Released as “Dead Reckoning Part One” in theaters, the “Part One” moniker was removed on home release, which feels rather appropriate. While this 2023 movie leaves wiggle room for its planned sequel (due out in 2025), it still tells a complete story with a satisfying ending. In “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning”, superspy Ethan Hunt (Cruise), and his team return to face their most elusive foe yet, a rogue AI known only as the Entity. And Ethan also has to face a villain from his past, Gabriel (Esai Morales), adding additional personal stakes to the already testing mission.

Watch "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on Prime Video now

“Good Boys” (2019)

Good Boys - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There’s something inherently funny about young kids saying very rude words, and that’s an immature gag that “Good Boys” dines out on throughout. Yes, there’s nothing particularly clever about this crude comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky, but so long as you’re willing to enjoy a pretty dumb movie about a trio of friends dealing with situations way out of their age range, then you’ll have a blast here. It’s also worth mentioning that for all the pottymouth humor, “Good Boys” has a sweet core with a worthwhile message at the end.

Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon) are clueless sixth graders looking to take their first steps into growing up when they’re invited to a popular party. Max is convinced this will be the perfect place to score his first kiss with his middle school crush. There’s just one problem — none of the boys know how to kiss properly. Determined to figure out this seemingly impossible task, the trio finds themselves on a madcap adventure that involves skipping school, a broken drone and even illegal drugs.

Watch "Good Boys" on Prime Video now

“Bob Marley: One Love” (2024)

Bob Marley: One Love - Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

“Bob Marley: One Love” is a dramatic recount of the life and career of (you’ve guessed it) Jamaican superstar, Bob Marley. Critics were not huge fans of this cinematic retelling of his story, giving it an underwhelming 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes . However, viewers weren’t concerned with the generic story structure and found the flick to be a perfect tribute to a musical genius giving it a hugely enthusiastic rating of 92%, so don’t be surprised if you also disagree with the critics.

In “Bob Marley: One Love," Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the larger-than-life singer-songwriter known for his sing-alongs and infectiously-positive hits like “Three Little Birds” and the eponymous track “One Love." Rather than cover Marley’s entire life, this biopic focuses on his rise to fame in the mid-1970s until his death at the tragically young age of 36 in 1981. While Marley fans will undoubtedly get the most out of this movie, even those less familiar with his toe-tapping songs will still enjoy this musical drama and appreciate its message of hope, optimism and being kind to those around you.

Watch "Bob Marley: One Love" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023) "My Spy: The Eternal City" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black" (2024) "Good Boys" (2019) "French Girl" (2024) "Perfect Addiction" (2023) "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (2022) "Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net" (2022) "Bob Marley: One Love" (2024)