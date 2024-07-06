Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The fireworks may be over, but this year's biggest blockbusters are still lighting up Prime Video's top 10 list. When I'm trying to figure out what to watch this holiday weekend, I make a beeline for the streamer's top 10 most-watched movies ranking.

Sure, not everything there is guaranteed to be a hit, but it's as good a place to start as any. And if you need help figuring out which top 10 movies are actually worth the hype, we got you covered. We've rounded up the best three movies in Prime Video top-10 list, which includes a high-octane prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," Guy Ritchie's latest spy action comedy, and one of the best patriotic movies to watch on Independence Day.

This list is based on the Prime Video top 10 movies list as of 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. So without further ado, let's dive into my top picks...

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

It's time to get your war boys (and girls!) together and witness "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" from the comfort of your own home. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a young Furiosa living in the Green Place of Many Mothers before it became the desolate desert we saw in "Fury Road." That is until her world is violently disrupted when raiders, led by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), capture her during a food scavenging expedition.

Still mourning his own family's death, Dementus adopts an unwilling Furiosa as his daughter, but following a bloody battle with the War Boys under Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), he offers Furiosa as a token of peace. As Furiosa climbs the ranks of the Citadel, she bonds with her driving partner Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), and together they plot their escape just as Dementus explodes into her life once more.

Buy or rent "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Prime Video now

'Independence Day' (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

What better way to celebrate this Fourth of July than by exercising your unalienable right to watch Will Smith kick some alien ass? Roland Emmerich’s 1996 sci-fi blockbuster is just as fun to watch today as when it came out, and Bill Pullman's iconic presidential "We will not go quietly into the night" speech remains one of the best movie moments in history.

When alien invaders descend upon the globe, more than just America's future hangs in the balance. Humanity throws together a resistance force to fight back against the onslaught, but they're vastly outmatched. Smith plays a Marine pilot whose chance close encounter with one of the aliens thrusts him into the center of it all. He along with Jeff Goldblum and Randy Quaid all play different flavors of the archetypal American hero, the underdog still standing in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Buy or rent "Independence Day" on Prime Video now

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (2024)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) Official Trailer - Starring Henry Cavill - YouTube Watch On

Guy Ritchie knocks it out of the park again with his latest movie "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." It's packed with everything you'd expect from the legendary director: over-the-top characters, slickly produced action sequences, and extravagant set pieces.

Inspired by the true story of a covert group of British soldiers during World War II, this (heavily fictionalized) portrayal of the Special Operations Executive follows Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) as he taps a ragtag team of operatives to change the tides of the war using unconventional methods. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, and Alex Pettyfer, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is a pulpy war film packed with entertaining action — just don't expect anything groundbreaking in the story department. That being said, if you're looking for a good popcorn flick, this is a fun watch.

Buy or rent "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Ghostbusters Frozen Empire" (2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (2024) "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (2024) "Trolls Band Together" (2023) "Boneyard" (2024) "Independence Day" (1996) "Fall Guy" (2024) "Despicable Me 3" (2017) "The Watchers" (2024)